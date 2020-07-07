MARX: Apparently my neighbors spent their children's college funds on fireworks

To the best of my knowledge:
- Apparently my neighbors spent their children's college funds on fireworks.
- I have put in a many years and a lots of hard work to become the family disappointment.
- I'm in for cage match between Tom Cruise, Ted Cruz and Terry Crews to see who spells their last name correctly. (sent to me)
- If 2020 was fast food it'd be the North Atlantic cod fish thing the Culver's dude tries to make us believe he went and caught himself.
- If I had a dollar for every time I get distracted...Wow, I love Adolph's Tacos.
- I'd be OK with a few days of "precedented'' times.
- Studies show parents are much happier when their kids listen the first time.
- I want a face covering that has an area for food.
- I'm the kind of person who thinks he lost his keys as I'm driving the car.
- I'm hoping 2020 is like a mullet — all business in the front and a party in the back.
- It's amazing how 15th Street and 3rd and 4th avenues in Rock Island was the worst stretch of road in the history of the world, but is now near perfect. Maybe other cities will take notice of what streets can actually look like.
- Sad is four adult males having a conversation about what stove burner they favor. Usually right or left front. Sad...
- If 2020 was a drink, it would be a colonoscopy prep. (A friend over coffee)
- The world needs more Hula Hoop.
- "You got this'' is the official rallying cry of the parent who knows nothing about the sport their child is playing.
- Kim Kardashian as First Lady. Think about it.
- Every family has a "Karen." Every workplace has a "Chad." Every neighborhood has a "Cynthia" from the Progressive commercial.
- Why do I always get behind the dude who — when the cashier asks if he wants his milk in a bag — says: "No just leave in the carton.'' Why? Why? Why?
- Carl Reiner was a comedic genius.
- If God played the fiddle, he'd look like Charlie Daniels. Daniels, who passed this week at age 83, was one of the most entertaining musical acts I had the pleasure to watch. He was as good three years ago as he was 45 years ago.
- Among the many things I admired about Coaching legend Bob Reade, his stance on the forward pass might have been my favorite. At a football coaching clinic, discussing the offensive merits of the wing-T, Coach Reade was asked about wide-open offenses, which seemed to be the flavor of the moment. His response: "Three things can happen when the ball is in the air and two are bad.'' Amen.
- Only 36, so full of life, always in great spirit and humor, is how I will remember the late Colby Moore. Moore, of Moline, who passed last week, had a wonderful grasp on all that is great about life, and made many a trip to Temple's Sporting Goods — when it was in Moline — an adventure. The entire basement of the store was filled with folks who loved talking — and selling sporting goods — but did so with humor at every turn. Moore's presence usually turned a scheduled 15-minute visit to an hour. He will be missed.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
