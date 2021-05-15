MARX: As graduation approaches, where did those 17 years go?

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Like many families across the two-state area, mine is in high-school graduation mode.

Shoeless, as my son Jackson is known to those who regularly visit my slice of the world, is 17, and a few 24s shy of closing the book on one chapter, all while prepping for another.

He is excited. I am excited. His mother is excited, save for the fact her boy — and no matter how many batting-practice pitches I throw him or long snaps I catch — Jackson Marx is his mother’s son — will be leaving home in July.

He will be six-plus hours from Casa de Marxie when football camp opens, 10-plus hours from home week two of the season.

She will be on hand week two, I promise. And week one and week 13. And...

Many of you have grown up with Shoeless, who came into the world at six-plus pounds and today stands at 6-feet-1 inch and 203 pounds. He can throw a football through his legs 45 feet in a shade over seven/tenths of a second and his chest is thick as a Whitey’s malt.