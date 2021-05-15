MARX: As graduation approaches, where did those 17 years go?

Like many families across the two-state area, mine is in high-school graduation mode.
Shoeless, as my son Jackson is known to those who regularly visit my slice of the world, is 17, and a few 24s shy of closing the book on one chapter, all while prepping for another.
He is excited. I am excited. His mother is excited, save for the fact her boy — and no matter how many batting-practice pitches I throw him or long snaps I catch — Jackson Marx is his mother’s son — will be leaving home in July.
He will be six-plus hours from Casa de Marxie when football camp opens, 10-plus hours from home week two of the season.
She will be on hand week two, I promise. And week one and week 13. And...
Many of you have grown up with Shoeless, who came into the world at six-plus pounds and today stands at 6-feet-1 inch and 203 pounds. He can throw a football through his legs 45 feet in a shade over seven/tenths of a second and his chest is thick as a Whitey’s malt.
It must be noted, his mother’s son excels in the classroom. Smart like her, his grandfather, Jim, and his Uncle Bob, he is 11th in his class at Alleman High School, sports a 4.49 grade-point average and has spent every quarter of every grading period the past 12 years on the principal’s list for academics. He skipped his National Honor Society induction — along with several of his peers — to play in a high school baseball game last week.
Athletically, Shoeless was fortunate enough to play football at Iowa City Regina High School, transferring there in August of 2020, when the governor of Illinois continued to keep the state in lockdown. He was a two-way player on a state championship team and made a lifetime of friends.
And his parents?
They moved to Iowa City and followed the protocols set down by the governing athletic bodies in two states so their son could chase a dream. He/we then returned to Bettendorf, so he could finish high school with the friends he grew up with, play another football season and be part of the tremendous Alleman baseball program.
Note: If you are in need of an example of how to run a school where administration, teachers and coaches relate to students and parents and do it successfully while battling a pandemic, I suggest taking a page from the Regina Catholic (Iowa City) playbook.
Few, if any, have done it better.
Coach Scott Harding once told a group of local athletes on a way, way too early Sunday morning: “Look around, the five people you surround yourself with, is how you will be judged.’’ They were/continue to be great words of advice.
Fortunately, my son went a few better and found the likes of Zach Carpita, Dayne Hodge, Thomas Welch, Dominic Ferrari, Rudy Glancey, Ben Tappa, Payton Barton, Bryant Estes and C.J.Terronez, from one school and a bevy of other high-character types at another school 50 miles to the West.
What Shoeless lacks in fashion, he makes up in his ability to judge character. He has surrounded himself with some of the best.
He has also benefited from a bevy of high-character adults.
From Mrs. Barrett, Mr. Daly, Mrs. Arnold, to Mrs. Braet, to Mr. Skahill, Mrs. Phelps and Mrs. VanDeHeede. From the families that treated him as one of their own: The Carpitas, The D’Apriles, Welches, Hodges, Ferraris, the Terronezes and Glanceys, and coaches like Jerry and Robbee Burkhead, Harding, Justin Brandt, Mike Welch, Marc DeMarlie, Todd DePoorter, Dave DeJaegher, Mike and Steve Ebner, Mark VanAtta, Jason Foy, Roger Mattecheck, Eric Spriet, Scott Morel, Ben Layer, Skahill, Mike Tracey and the entire administration, teaching staff, football and support staff at Iowa City Regina Catholic School, he has been taught the right way to treat people, play hard, and to enjoy each day to its fullest.
We, as his parents, are grateful to you all.
Shoeless, it must be noted, has a quick wit, is engaging, doesn’t have a hurtful bone — unless he is tackling you or attempting to hit a line drive off your forehead — in his body. He is friendly to everyone and when he comes in a room, it’s like “Norm from Cheers‘’ making an entrance. He does, however, lack car-washing and car-interior cleaning skills, but is improving in day-to-day life-handling opportunities.
Yep, I’m partial. Sorry. I’m not a Facebook bragger, which is beyond exhausting. This is my outlet.
That said, if you polled anyone who has spent time with him all these years, they will tell you he’s a great kid. To which the credit goes to his mother.
Since he found the weight room, proper diet and the understanding of how important being in top shape can be, his career path has changed. From being locked in to being a lawyer like his mother’s side of the family, he now has a career in the medical field in his sights.
I’d settle for happiness.
It was just the other day, I dropped him off to Mrs. Arnold’s kindergarten class and got that reassuring nod all parents got from the legendary Mrs. Arnold. “He’s going to be fine,’’ she’d say.
And he was.
Wow… Where did time go?
Remembering Tyler
Recently, the City of Bettendorf named the baseball field at Ed Scheck Park, Tyler Hurd Baseball Field.
I was not there, but had the one excuse Tyler would understand. I was coaching a baseball game.
Hurd, most of you know, passed last summer. He went to bed one night while camping in his backyard — celebrating his 17th birthday — and did not wake up. Tyler, a 24-karat person on all fronts, loved baseball and he loved the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was a summer travel teammate of my son’s and was a crafty right-handed pitcher, the possessor of a wicked, 12-6 breaking ball. Tyler and I burned-up many an hour sharing our love of the Cardinals and our disdain for the Chicago Cubs. He was wise beyond his years, but had an amazing charm and grace you only see with wide-eyed teens.
The past year has been beyond painful for his parents, Jason and Tami Hurd, two of the world’s best. They truly are amazing people. Knowing Tyler’s legacy will burn brightly through this honor, does lend a sense of comfort to them. Jason and Tami also know what the game meant to Tyler and can take solace knowing young people across the Bettendorf landscape will play — and understand the game — in the park that bears Tyler’s name.
It is a fitting tribute.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at johnmarx1020@gmail.com