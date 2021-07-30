MARX: Belly flops should be an Olympic event

To the best of my knowledge:
I finally have something in common with Rudy Giuliani. Neither of us is allowed to practice law in New York.
- People talk in questions. Think about it.
- Just because you are offended doesn’t mean you are right.
- I’m not the only one who’d like to be 16 again and mess up my life differently.
- There is nothing better and more entertaining than a sit-down with a 6-year-old. Who knew my fourth favorite color was aqua?
- A fun game to play is to change your Netflix and Hulu passwords and see what friends or relatives call the fastest to learn the new one.
- “If you can’t be a good example, at least be a great warning on what not to be,’’ a father to his soon off-to-college son.
- People don’t want justice, they want revenge (overheard in the line at the Bettendorf Fareway while paying for groceries).
- I know it’s her job to be good, but Michelle Juehring and her band of 5,000 civic-minded and amazing assistants did great work with this year’s Quad-City Times Bix 7.
- The driver’s license facility in Davenport is filled with efficient, pleasant and responsible public servants. Other states and respective Iowa counties should take a page from its book.
- One of the greatest things in life would be if parents realized they are not part of their child’s sports team and just allowed them to play, coaches to coach and officials to officiate. Stop!
- The Quad-Cities is lucky to have Scott Mullen running the Taxslayer Center. Few in his business are better at his job.
- Kentucky drivers are almost as bad as Iowa drivers. It’s a race sometimes too close to call.
- The city of Rock Island needs to stay in charge of its own water.
- Aaron Rodgers is a baby. A gifted superstar, but still a baby. It comes with the position he plays.
- The six most troublesome words to my ears recently were: “Pritzker is seeking a second term.’’
- The group that spearheaded the drive to build pickleball courts at Moline’s Riverside Park should receive a standing ovation.
- Analytics are overrated.
- There is an expert for everything.
- If only Jeff Bezos would have stayed in space.
- I know Captain Combover’s wheel is still turning, but his hamster has passed..
- “No way I get emotional when I drop him off at college,’ said me to anyone who would listen three months ago. The stoic approach lasted a whole three minutes.
- I can get hair to grow on my ears, but can’t get it to grow atop my head?
- I miss Mitchell Trubisky.
- Nothing’s worse than going to unfriend someone and finding out they have beaten you to it.
- Belly flops should be an Olympic diving event.
- Second City’s got nothing on parents. Life with children is all improv.
