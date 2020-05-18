MARX: Blake Snell is a fool

To the best of my knowledge:
* Doogie Howser would have found a cure by now.
* Apparently everyone is a medical expert.
* Blake Snell is fool. I respect his right to be one, but he is still a fool.
* Let's be honest, it's not really nice to meet some people.
* My younger siblings have never thanked me for how low I set the bar for them.
* You know Doc and Marty are glad they didn't set the DeLorean to 2020.
* If they counted personalities, we all have that one relative that would light up the census books.
* Marxie's Law # 2020 would be getting a Murder Hornet stuck in your protective mask while nostalgically driving past your favorite Illinois' barber shop on your way to picking up takeout from an eatery you might never get to sit in again.
* It does not show, but I was properly disciplined as I child.
* If the store says to wear a mask, wear a mask. Don't be an idiot and yell about your rights to the poor security dude trying to make a living.
* There's a lot of us bankin' on Governor Kimmy being right.
* You know things are slow when learning how to Zoom on your phone is the the biggest accomplishment of the week.
* If you have someone follow you somewhere, you drive like you are in a James Bond movie.
* I thought by age 61, I'd be mature enough to stop leaving pink flamingos in the yards of friends late at night. Apparently I am not.
* My son asked me to explain taxes, so I ate 41 percent of his double steak burrito from Chipotle.
* "I want to be so rich my dog has a dog.'' Young dude inside Davenport Subway last week. I'm with him.
* I struggle with freedoms for one side the Mississippi River and not the other. You listenin', J.B.?
*I'm going to start carrying fireworks, because sometimes the car's horn just isn't enough to get someone's attention.
* Sadly, I have learned going to sleep Sunday causes Monday and that staying up all night Sunday, does not prevent Monday.
* Piped in crowd noise for fan-less NFL games is lame.
* How bad is it when a local TV station does a news story touting its ad department. I felt sorry for the reporter forced to do that one.
* My kingdom if the officers in Sandwich, Ill., have "Sandwich Police'' on the sides of their cars.
* I'm old enough to remember when no one knew anything about gluten.
* "When a woman says 'what?'' It's not that she didn't hear you, she is just giving you time to change what you said.'' (A text from a bored friend in lockdown).
* By the time a man realizes his dad was right, he's got a son who thinks he's wrong.
* Drive-ins are about to be huge again.
* Illinois has always needed a little extra supervision.
