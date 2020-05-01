Marx: Boetje's Mustard should be the official mustard of Flavor Town

To the best of my knowledge:
- My wife is getting rid of some clutter, so if you see a 61-year-old fat guy and a dashing (his mother's words) 16-year-old standing on a curb in my neighborhood, you know we did not make the cut.
- I don't like bending over to pick up my keys, so why would I like yoga?
- There should be a ban on newspapers writing, TV and radio announcing, and any commercials using the term: "In these uncertain times.'' Stop ... We get it.
- My thoughts and prayers go out to the dude who spent months telling his wife, "I'll get to it when I have time.''
- If God had a refrigerator, Michael Jordan's picture would be on it.
- I got a 61 on my son's biology test this week. He got a 96. I have a house, cars and I pay taxes. Game over.
- "I'm not tequila, I need to stop trying to make everyone happy.'' A 25-ish female to her walking mate at Bettendorf's Devils Glen Park. They were cutting through the baseball field to pick up an errant disc for disc golf.
- I don't yell, I motivate selective listeners. Usually teenagers.
- Never trust a dude that says "yeppers.'' Never.
- Sad is Americans have spent $1.5 billion on White Claw in the last 12 months.
- I miss root beer popsicles.
- We are making far too big of a deal about the ABC's Will Reeve wearing shorts on television while dressed above. Male TV news people have forever worn jeans, dress shorts or gym shorts under their sport coat and tie. I was covering Michael Jordan in spring training with the Chicago White Sox in 1994. One evening, the legendary Peter Gammons, did his ESPN stand-up with a sport coat and tie, while wearing dress shorts. The shot was from the chest up. A legendary local sports anchor once told me the title to his book is going to be called: "Only the weather man wears pants.'' It's not a big deal, folks.
- The National Hockey League should be ashamed for agreeing to sell licensed face coverings of its teams. You are going to profit off an idea hatched to save a country from more deaths than it already endured? Some nice lady goes two days without sleep so she can outfit people — for free — with masks to keep them alive and now you want to make a buck off the idea? How classless can you get?
- The only reason I ever liked Dennis Rodman was Carmen Electra.
- I talk to myself. Sometimes I need expert advice.
- The obituary honoring Carla DeLoose, who passed recently at the age of — I'm not going to say for fear she will get even — is the best obit I've read in all my years. She must have been a comic dynamo with a huge heart. It should be noted, that either Carla or someone close to her, is a great wordsmith.
- When this thing is over they are going to have to physically remove me from Alfano's Pizzeria.
- Some of us have known Boetje's Mustard is gold-medal worthy for over 50 years. If it's not the official mustard of Flavor Town, it should be.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
