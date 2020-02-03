MARX: Caucus night is non-stop for Scott County Democratic Chair Elesha Gayman

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the heads of caucusing first-timers spun, Elesha Gayman, chairman of the Scott County Democratic Party, stood, calmly assuring every person who stepped to the table they were appreciated.

From every caucus-goer, Gayman made sure everyone who went into Monday's Iowa Democratic Caucus, knew they had a voice — and a choice.

Elementary details to a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives, but not to the Average Joe or Jane unsure just how the process would work.

And Gayman knew it.

"I guess this stuff — the process — is just in me,'' said Gayman, who showed great understanding and compassion for those in attendance, first at her home precinct, D-22, in northwest Davenport, then later at Bettendorf's Waterfront Convention Center. "This is just something I can relate to.''

What ever rests inside's Gayman's political heart and soul was on display at every turn Monday. She applauded all who made it work.

Caucus-goers at Wilson Elementary benefited from Gayman's experience and her ability to put out what those around her saw as fires.