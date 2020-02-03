MARX: Caucus night is non-stop for Scott County Democratic Chair Elesha Gayman

As the heads of caucusing first-timers spun, Elesha Gayman, chairman of the Scott County Democratic Party, stood, calmly assuring every person who stepped to the table they were appreciated.
From every caucus-goer, Gayman made sure everyone who went into Monday's Iowa Democratic Caucus, knew they had a voice — and a choice.
Elementary details to a former member of the Iowa House of Representatives, but not to the Average Joe or Jane unsure just how the process would work.
And Gayman knew it.
"I guess this stuff — the process — is just in me,'' said Gayman, who showed great understanding and compassion for those in attendance, first at her home precinct, D-22, in northwest Davenport, then later at Bettendorf's Waterfront Convention Center. "This is just something I can relate to.''
What ever rests inside's Gayman's political heart and soul was on display at every turn Monday. She applauded all who made it work.
You have free articles remaining.
Caucus-goers at Wilson Elementary benefited from Gayman's experience and her ability to put out what those around her saw as fires.
"She's been doing this for a hundred years,'' D-22 precinct chairman Linda Hayes said of Gayman and her ability to relate to the 101 caucus-goers that were in attendance. "She's a natural.''
Whether it was on a smallish scale on her home turf or a large gathering at a neighboring city, Gayman was a voice — a respected, loud, clear and calming voice — of experience.
When she spoke, throwing her support behind Senator Elizabeth Warren Monday, Gayman was straight and to the point. It was the first time in the process she spoke on behalf of an individual Democratic presidential hopeful.
"We know why we are here and what is it at stake,'' Gayman said, just before one supporter of each candidate collectively counted the room. A room that featured State Senator Jim Lykam, speaking on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden.
"I believe Elizabeth Warren speaks to what we need as a nation,'' Gayman added, keeping her remarks to under the one minute time allotment on each candidate's behalf. "She is a candidate with the vision that is needed to take us in the right direction. She has the expertise needed for us to go forward.''
Vision, something Elesha Gayman understands.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com