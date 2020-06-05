MARX: Clyde Schoeck was a wonderful man who happened to run a billion-dollar fraternal financial company

Today's offering is about a man a community loved and admired.
But, before we proceed, I must confess:
Once — in a voice way too loud — I told Clyde Schoeck, arguably the kindest man the Good Lord had among us for his 80 years — to "Muzzle it.''
My defense, if there is one? He was far too nice and far too gracious to tell to me to "Shut up.''
But I digress.
Clyde, who left us earlier this week, loved people and people loved, adored and admired him.
Count me among the many.
Clyde was a servant to all. He was dedicated to his faith, to his amazing wife, Donna, to his children Jodi and Jim, his grandchildren and to those involved — at whatever level it was — with Modern Woodmen of America, the company he ran for more than a decade and served for 40 years.
The other side of Clyde's heart belonged to the less-fortunate, especially young people.
For years, I knew the outward things Clyde did for those who struggled. Not a day passed he didn't extend a hand to help. I would also know, at promise never to tell, the countless times Clyde and his neighbor, the late Duncan Reid, the Hall of Fame basketball coach, teamed up to help a family who didn't know where their next meal was coming from.
"Great man, bad poker player,'' Reid said many times about his neighbor.
Clyde, it must be noted, was your typical grandfather, if loving and doting on your grandchildren is typical. He was heavily involved in the lives of his three grandchildren and rarely — if ever — missed one of their sporting events.
I coached to of those grandkids, Austin and Jake, and when I say "involved,'' I mean Clyde was "INVOLVED.'' He hung on every every play or pitch and serve with Austin, Jake and Lily, three amazing young people.
Have I mentioned, Clyde loved to be involved?
One weekday years back — as Jake's high school baseball team was battling to stay in a game — a play went against us. Naturally, I believed the umpire saw it incorrectly. Clyde, who was on top of every pitch, agreed with me and and proceeded to move toward a lower-fenced area next to our dugout and share his thoughts with the visually impaired (our assessment) man in blue.
The show was priceless. Here was was the president of a multi-billion dollar fraternal finance company, beloved by all who knew him and a true pillar of the community, politely pointing out the error of the umpire's ways. His grandson's team — in Clyde's eyes — had been wronged.
It might have been the nicest chewing out the umpire had ever encountered, but it went on longer than it should. But instead of ignoring the kindly grandfather, the arbiter attempted to engage in a war of words with a man whose vocabulary put us all to shame.
As the exchange between the two was quieting, I opened my big mouth.
"Clyde — everyone called him "Clyde,'' "Would you please muzzle it?''
He stopped. The umpire stopped. We played on and won, one of our few victories that year.
I felt horrible.
In a way only Clyde could do, he put me at ease after I apologized. The man who sold financial planning and insurance door to door, then became the company president, put me at ease for screaming at him in public.
But that was Clyde.
He treated everyone with love and respect, even a mistaken umpire and me. It's why he was a success in faith, in family and in business.
People loved Clyde and Clyde loved people.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
