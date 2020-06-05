MARX: Clyde Schoeck was a wonderful man who happened to run a billion-dollar fraternal financial company

"Great man, bad poker player,'' Reid said many times about his neighbor.

Clyde, it must be noted, was your typical grandfather, if loving and doting on your grandchildren is typical. He was heavily involved in the lives of his three grandchildren and rarely — if ever — missed one of their sporting events.

I coached to of those grandkids, Austin and Jake, and when I say "involved,'' I mean Clyde was "INVOLVED.'' He hung on every every play or pitch and serve with Austin, Jake and Lily, three amazing young people.

Have I mentioned, Clyde loved to be involved?

One weekday years back — as Jake's high school baseball team was battling to stay in a game — a play went against us. Naturally, I believed the umpire saw it incorrectly. Clyde, who was on top of every pitch, agreed with me and and proceeded to move toward a lower-fenced area next to our dugout and share his thoughts with the visually impaired (our assessment) man in blue.

The show was priceless. Here was was the president of a multi-billion dollar fraternal finance company, beloved by all who knew him and a true pillar of the community, politely pointing out the error of the umpire's ways. His grandson's team — in Clyde's eyes — had been wronged.