MARX: Colleen Huiskamp meant more to me than a ham sandwich with butter. And that's saying a lot.

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The cardboard box rested — among the hundreds of gifts and cards — on a table inside the ballroom where a post-brunch gift opening was set to begin.

The aforementioned box read "perishable," which made opening it a priority for me and my new bride 27-plus years ago.

Inside, at the top of the box, was a card that when we opened it, a rather healthy check fell to the floor. Also inside was the first place trophy from the 1977 American Legion District championship, in which Rock Island had defeated Moline. Rock Island had to beat Moline twice that Sunday and the day featured seven hours of spirited — yeah, that’s a safe word for a family newspaper — baseball from players, coaches and fans.

At the bottom of the box was a ham sandwich, inside a plastic sandwich bag.

It was on white bread, with both sides buttered. My wife got the check. I held tight to the trophy and the sandwich.

The money — did I mention it was a rather “healthy’’ check? — was appreciated. And put to good use.

The trophy I still have. It is dear to my heart.

The sandwich didn’t last the gift opening. I knew the time, the thought and the gracious energy that went into making it and I wasn’t going to toss it to the side. Plus, it was my favorite kind of sandwich, ham with butter. It was a throwback to a special time and an amazing woman.

The trio of gifts were from two special people in our lives, W. Gerard "Gerry" and Colleen Huiskamp. The note on the card mentioned love and respect would be key to our lives together. Colleen and Gerry were married 59 years and were — without question — shining examples of love and respect.

Colleen, genuine and caring and on so many fronts, passed recently. She was 83.

I was one of Gerry’s baseball players in the middle to late 1970s for the Rock Island American Legion (Post 200) team. I love that man. We all did/still do. There is not enough time and space here for me to share the impact he has had on my life.

With Gerry, however, there was a bonus. You also got Colleen, their truly amazing kids and a lifetime of great friendships.

In the 1970s, the Huiskamps were raising five children and Gerry was making his way in the banking world. Leaving an upper-management position at one Rock Island bank, he ventured into the Village of Milan, bought Black Hawk State Bank and turned it from one small-town, corner-of-the-street entity into 18 branches locally.

Today’s sermonette, however, is not about Gerry’s gifted business acumen. It is about his running mate for six decades. His best friend, who mothered her own five children with tremendous love and affection and treated hundreds of us for nearly 50 years as her own.

Colleen was beyond giving.

Every summer, Gerry, like he had done for years in his hometown of Keokuk, Iowa, coached the Rock Island American Legion baseball team. He took the program to unmatched heights statewide.

To have that kind of success, Gerry needed help and got it from Colleen and his five children. His coaching meant sharing their lives with 13-to-15 or so 16-to-18 year-olds every summer.

And shared they did.

So Gerry, Colleen, Heidi, Gerry, Jimmy, Heather and John Huiskamp, went everywhere Post 200 went — Quincy, Galesburg, Dixon (on the 4th of July), Macomb and countless outposts across the state. Gerry, Colleen, their five children and a bunch of us spent Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays together. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, we truly were one big, happy family. We also attended Mass together, no matter where we were.

Every weekend trip and home games, Colleen, being the super mom she was, fed the players. Most of us had mothers and we had other food options, but you couldn't say no to Colleen.

There was fruit and there were chips and her signature ham sandwiches with butter. First time I had one — that June Saturday 45 years ago — I got three hits in the next game.

I was hooked. The nice lady — the coach’s wife — was feeding us while tending to her own crew and I got three hits after a ham sandwich with butter?

What a bonus.

It must be noted, Gerry was/is not the same man on the baseball diamond he is inside the bank walls. "Different" might be best to keep us all on the safe side. Call it what you want, he was great then and if he coached today he would be just as great. Colleen, with an occasional "William Gerard!!!!" could keep him in check.

The world lost many-a-game to Post 200, meaning whenever you played the Rock Island Legion in those days, your team treated it like Game 7 of the World Series.

Because of that and to avoid the fray of smack-talking players and parents, Colleen walked during the games. Around the park. From the first to the last inning, stopping to attend to her children after each lap and occasionally to catch a glance of the game.

In addition to getting exercise, Colleen calmed herself by walking and stayed away from much of the nonsense that could pop up. And there was constant nonsense. It bothered many that Rock Island was better on most days.

Walking always had its benefits for both Colleen and the team.

At the state finals several years ago, a star outfielder for Post 200 made a tremendous diving attempt on a ball, but came up short. A run scored and the despondent outfielder went back to his position.

At the end of the inning, the young man ran in to tell Coach Huiskamp he had good news.

"First of all, Coach, God is a woman," the young man said. "I just heard her tell me from beyond the outfield fence everything is going up be OK, that we will win the game."

Colleen Huiskamp was amazing on so many fronts and a voice we came to love and respect.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.