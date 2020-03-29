MARX: COVID-19 cannot keep you from staying sober or getting help

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My name is John, and I am an alcoholic.

Yep, I just broke one of sobriety's cardinal rules, sharing publicly that I am a drunk. Thing is, it's my program and if it works to have others know I'm an alcoholic, then I'm OK with it.

If through God's grace and help from others like me — and provided I keep to the task — I will be sober 35 years Wednesday.

Wednesday, mind you, is a long way off in the eyes, mind and heart of an alcoholic. To that, though, today's been good and if I manage to make my way through this gift of 24 hours, I'll tackle tomorrow when it arrives.

Please note, I am no expert. My path to sobriety might be odd to some, but it's perfect for me. I have all I have in this world, an amazing wife, a wonderful son and lots of things that will not matter in the end, because today I did not drink.

Like many in my shoes, I have relied on Alcoholic Anonymous meetings to guide me through the years. Listening and talking to drunks is therapeutic and having place to sit, share and not be judged, is important. I attend AA meetings for me.