MARX: COVID-19 cannot keep you from staying sober or getting help

My name is John, and I am an alcoholic.
Yep, I just broke one of sobriety's cardinal rules, sharing publicly that I am a drunk. Thing is, it's my program and if it works to have others know I'm an alcoholic, then I'm OK with it.
If through God's grace and help from others like me — and provided I keep to the task — I will be sober 35 years Wednesday.
Wednesday, mind you, is a long way off in the eyes, mind and heart of an alcoholic. To that, though, today's been good and if I manage to make my way through this gift of 24 hours, I'll tackle tomorrow when it arrives.
Please note, I am no expert. My path to sobriety might be odd to some, but it's perfect for me. I have all I have in this world, an amazing wife, a wonderful son and lots of things that will not matter in the end, because today I did not drink.
Like many in my shoes, I have relied on Alcoholic Anonymous meetings to guide me through the years. Listening and talking to drunks is therapeutic and having place to sit, share and not be judged, is important. I attend AA meetings for me.
The coronavirus, however, has taken a bite of public gatherings, especially if you struggle with substance abuse. AA meetings at sites across the two-state region — hundreds offered at a variety of times — are at a near standstill over social distancing and the number of people allowed to gather in one space. Only a dozen, all Iowa-based and with size restrictions, remain.
Routine in the minds of those who teeter on life's edge, is important. In these coronavirus-affected days, routines of many have been altered.
"Anxiety is real,'' said Chris McCormick Pries, clinical director for the Vera French Community Health Center. For 45 years, Pries has served the mental health needs of our community.
"And anxiety creates negativity,'' Pries added. "Flexibility in these uncertain times is paramount, but routines have been changed and change for some leads to struggle. That said, help is available. It comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and in many forms, but it is available.''
The Illowa Intergroup is the Quad-Cities' Area Alcoholics Anonymous service center, covering Illinois District 90 and Iowa District 9.
Its website (aaquadcities.org), provides an up-to-the-day calendar of all meetings covering six counties in two states, including a 24-hour phone service to take your calls. It is an amazing resource.
"There are some in-person meetings in Davenport that are going on, but they are cutting them off at 10 and practicing social distancing,'' said Lisa, who was working the Illowa Intergroup hot line (309 764-1016) when I called earlier this week asking for assistance. "But there are lots of other options.''
Several meetings across the area have gone virtual, including those in Henry County, Ill., DeWitt, Rock Island and Milan. Some are held twice daily, 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., while some begin at 6:30 p.m. Zoom or WeBex are available portals for virtual AA meetings. For those without computers, a call to the Illowa Intergroup will get to lined up with others like you.
"Virtual options are important,'' Pries said, also sharing that Vera French - despite COVID-19 limitations — still offers same day assistance to those in need. "If someone needs and wants help, someone will be there for them.''
Ed lives in Davenport and has been sober 15 years. Despite our world being tossed upside down recently, Ed says if someone wants to stay sober they can. Ed says to keep things simple.
"The phone works; you only need two people for a meeting,'' he said. "There are avenues for anyone to get help. If you want to drink and you do it now, you wanted to drink all along. You cannot use what's going on around us as an excuse. Use the benefit of having a sponsor or a phone number someone else has given you to talk. You don't have to go far for help.''
COVID-19 aside, there is help.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.