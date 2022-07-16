Marx: Cross-selling is the hemorrhoid of our culture

I’m sorry.
My bad.
No, not sorry to you, Cubs fans. I still loathe your team, your overpriced tickets and your dumpy ballpark. No apologies on that front.
But I digress.
My disdain — and I cannot tell you how much I dislike being up-sold — has been/is off base..
For that, I’m sorry.
All this time I have been calling the most annoying and greatest hustle on earth the wrong name. Holy cabin-air-filter-synthetic-oil-premium-gas-red-meat-and-chicken-scam, I was misguided and wrong.
Again, sorry.
At every turn all these years, people have not been trying to up-sell me, they have been attempting to cross-sell me — and you — and the naive pre-teen at the checkout counter and the unknowing grandmother in line for what she thinks will be a far-less than $30 car wash.
People are also reading…
Huh?
That’s right, the most annoying hustle-scam on the planet is called cross-selling. I have been made bitter by the wrong scam.
Up-selling, I just learned, is going to buy one version of something and leaving with a higher-end version. I call that new-car-appliance-great-suit selling 101.
Heck, you expect that. That’s gamesmanship. I haven’t bought the car or TV I planned to buy in 30 years.
Cross-selling is the hemorrhoid of our culture. It’s the nice (sometimes) lady/dude at the convenience store asking me if I want to purchase cream cheese for my bagels or chips for my sandwich or a dozen doughnuts and say some overpriced chicken tenders are there for purchase. All this after I just spent $60 in gas and another $15 in other items.
That’s when I politely tell them it’s not their job to up-sell (cross-sell) me and if I wanted all the crap they wanted to add to my bill I would have grabbed it before checkout.
What always follow is the the snippy retort: “It’s part of my job and the manager makes us,’’ to which I counter: “Is there an increase in your pay if you get me to buy something extra, like a commission bump?’’
If that is the case, I tell them, we have something and I approve of the extra hustle. I am a horrible salesperson, but admire those who can. But there is no commission and there usually is no manager — who is hounded by a district chief, who is hounded by an owner — to hit up every customer in hopes of draining them of an extra $4.27. If the person doing the hustle gets rewarded for his/her efforts, I’m in.
Up-se ... oops, cross-selling, has been around for years. My first taste was in high school when I agreed to peppers and onions on my Hungry Hobo sandwich, never realizing it was an extra 15 cents for such a tasty addition. Sadly, I get cross-sold every trip back for chips and a cookie to what was once my favorite sandwich shop on the local landscape.
And … let us not forget the fast-food oldie but a goodie. “ You want cheese on your quarter-pounder?’’ Or your favorite family restaurant that says at the end of your meal: ”I know you want dessert.’’ Add 75 cents to one and $4 or more to the other.
Sadly, with everyone trying to scam an extra buck out of the next guy, cross-selling is going nowhere. And it’s sad.
Even worse is calling the hustle and scam that is cross-selling the wrong name all these years.
And for that, I’m sorry. Again Cubs fans, not to you.
Now, though, whenever someone tries to hustle me out of a few extra bucks, I will finally have the proper comeback.
“Sir/Madam: ... Don’t cross-sell me.’’
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com