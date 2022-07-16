Marx: Cross-selling is the hemorrhoid of our culture

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m sorry.

My bad.

No, not sorry to you, Cubs fans. I still loathe your team, your overpriced tickets and your dumpy ballpark. No apologies on that front.

But I digress.

My disdain — and I cannot tell you how much I dislike being up-sold — has been/is off base..

For that, I’m sorry.

All this time I have been calling the most annoying and greatest hustle on earth the wrong name. Holy cabin-air-filter-synthetic-oil-premium-gas-red-meat-and-chicken-scam, I was misguided and wrong.

Again, sorry.

At every turn all these years, people have not been trying to up-sell me, they have been attempting to cross-sell me — and you — and the naive pre-teen at the checkout counter and the unknowing grandmother in line for what she thinks will be a far-less than $30 car wash.

Huh?

That’s right, the most annoying hustle-scam on the planet is called cross-selling. I have been made bitter by the wrong scam.

Up-selling, I just learned, is going to buy one version of something and leaving with a higher-end version. I call that new-car-appliance-great-suit selling 101.

Heck, you expect that. That’s gamesmanship. I haven’t bought the car or TV I planned to buy in 30 years.

Cross-selling is the hemorrhoid of our culture. It’s the nice (sometimes) lady/dude at the convenience store asking me if I want to purchase cream cheese for my bagels or chips for my sandwich or a dozen doughnuts and say some overpriced chicken tenders are there for purchase. All this after I just spent $60 in gas and another $15 in other items.

That’s when I politely tell them it’s not their job to up-sell (cross-sell) me and if I wanted all the crap they wanted to add to my bill I would have grabbed it before checkout.

What always follow is the the snippy retort: “It’s part of my job and the manager makes us,’’ to which I counter: “Is there an increase in your pay if you get me to buy something extra, like a commission bump?’’

If that is the case, I tell them, we have something and I approve of the extra hustle. I am a horrible salesperson, but admire those who can. But there is no commission and there usually is no manager — who is hounded by a district chief, who is hounded by an owner — to hit up every customer in hopes of draining them of an extra $4.27. If the person doing the hustle gets rewarded for his/her efforts, I’m in.

Up-se ... oops, cross-selling, has been around for years. My first taste was in high school when I agreed to peppers and onions on my Hungry Hobo sandwich, never realizing it was an extra 15 cents for such a tasty addition. Sadly, I get cross-sold every trip back for chips and a cookie to what was once my favorite sandwich shop on the local landscape.

And … let us not forget the fast-food oldie but a goodie. “ You want cheese on your quarter-pounder?’’ Or your favorite family restaurant that says at the end of your meal: ”I know you want dessert.’’ Add 75 cents to one and $4 or more to the other.

Sadly, with everyone trying to scam an extra buck out of the next guy, cross-selling is going nowhere. And it’s sad.

Even worse is calling the hustle and scam that is cross-selling the wrong name all these years.

And for that, I’m sorry. Again Cubs fans, not to you.

Now, though, whenever someone tries to hustle me out of a few extra bucks, I will finally have the proper comeback.

“Sir/Madam: ... Don’t cross-sell me.’’