MARX: Davenport's Gabe Sander got Herky on SpaceX mission, will raise money for children's hospitals

“In one of the follow up emails to Scott, I asked if I could come watch expecting that he would provide an address to come view with us paying for the trip and hotel,’’ Sander said. “This was not the case. They paid for me, my dad and my older brother’s airfare and hotel. We also were invited to attend all the special tours and parties that occurred that week. These VIP events were mostly attended by the friends and families of the crew, some SpaceX employees and some St. Jude employees. We felt so fortunate to be included in that group. I got to thank Scott personally in a facility called Hanger X, an 8-stage booster refurbishment facility. The booster with the most flights in the hanger was eight but that’s not the current record; that’s 10. They only allowed seven people in Hanger X that day and I was one of them."