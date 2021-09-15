 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MARX: Every town needs a Theo's
0 Comments
topical alert top story
VIEWPOINT

MARX: Every town needs a Theo's

  • Updated
  • 0

To the best of my knowledge:

  • “New menu’’ means raised prices. But everything these days means “raised prices.’’
  • Self checkout is not cool and is taking a job away from someone.
  • “All good’’ and “no worries,’’ mean just the opposite. The person you think is OK is still angry.
  • You really don’t need to attend every argument you are invited to.
  • Rock Island’s Labor Day parade rocks.
  • The best line I heard last week was: “Live each day like it’s the opening line of your eulogy.’’
  • With fun there comes a price.
  • Some days I wish I could crawl into a dryer and disappear like all my socks.
  • If someone says “you're funny’’ instead of laughing along, you are not funny.
  • Every town needs a Theo’s. Here’s hoping the right buyer comes along for Ted Grevas, one of life’s good dudes.
  • Is it really a musical awards show if Justin Bieber wins something?
  • After getting it right this time in Dyersville, Iowa, Major League Baseball has ruined the 2022 version of the “Field of Dreams’’ game by inviting the Chicago Cubs.
  • Meatloaf (the food, not the musician) does not get the credit it deserves.
  • Never trust anyone who eats ribs with a fork. Ditto for fried chicken.
  • Few in the Quad-Cities have been a better community servant than Jayne O’Brien. It will be a sad day when O’Brien retires from her many public duties in the coming months and heads to Florida full time. It is a much-earned respite from her years of bettering the Quad-Cities, but she will be missed. Few have served better.
  • We all know that one friend who wouldn’t think of drinking eight glasses of water a day but has no problem throwing down eight glasses of wine during that span.
  • Andy Dalton couldn’t play dead if he were in a cowboy movie, but he will have to do until the Bears feel Justin Fields is ready to be an NFL quarterback. This Sunday?
  • A night’s stay in a hotel is the single greatest scam going, far outdistancing gas prices, the cost of the up-sell marathon that is an oil change, the cost of a fountain soda, concession popcorn, fast food french fries and the $6 milkshake. Don’t forget the cabin air filter.
  • "Yellowstone" is the best show on “regular’’ cable.
  • A second thought is a couple ahead of 99% of politicians.
  • The fascination with Crocs — the shoes — is lost on me.
  • I don’t care much for needles, but if you throw an Alfano’s pizza in the middle of a haystack I’m making sure it gets found.
  • I’d like to commend the fly that survived eight hours of me trying to kill it — as well as free it via an open window at 80 miles-per hour — en route recently to Fargo, North Dakota. I’d also like to apologize to that particular fly’s family for its death in the parking lot of the Fargo-Moorehead Radisson.
  • I get where sharks are coming from, if someone showed up to my house in a Speedo I’d be angry as well.
  • Peyton and Eli Manning are worth watching.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How healthcare is rationed when hospitals reach capacity

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News