MARX: Every town needs a Theo's

To the best of my knowledge:
- “New menu’’ means raised prices. But everything these days means “raised prices.’’
- Self checkout is not cool and is taking a job away from someone.
- “All good’’ and “no worries,’’ mean just the opposite. The person you think is OK is still angry.
- You really don’t need to attend every argument you are invited to.
- Rock Island’s Labor Day parade rocks.
- The best line I heard last week was: “Live each day like it’s the opening line of your eulogy.’’
- With fun there comes a price.
- Some days I wish I could crawl into a dryer and disappear like all my socks.
- If someone says “you're funny’’ instead of laughing along, you are not funny.
- Every town needs a Theo’s. Here’s hoping the right buyer comes along for Ted Grevas, one of life’s good dudes.
- Is it really a musical awards show if Justin Bieber wins something?
- After getting it right this time in Dyersville, Iowa, Major League Baseball has ruined the 2022 version of the “Field of Dreams’’ game by inviting the Chicago Cubs.
- Meatloaf (the food, not the musician) does not get the credit it deserves.
- Never trust anyone who eats ribs with a fork. Ditto for fried chicken.
- Few in the Quad-Cities have been a better community servant than Jayne O’Brien. It will be a sad day when O’Brien retires from her many public duties in the coming months and heads to Florida full time. It is a much-earned respite from her years of bettering the Quad-Cities, but she will be missed. Few have served better.
- We all know that one friend who wouldn’t think of drinking eight glasses of water a day but has no problem throwing down eight glasses of wine during that span.
- Andy Dalton couldn’t play dead if he were in a cowboy movie, but he will have to do until the Bears feel Justin Fields is ready to be an NFL quarterback. This Sunday?
- A night’s stay in a hotel is the single greatest scam going, far outdistancing gas prices, the cost of the up-sell marathon that is an oil change, the cost of a fountain soda, concession popcorn, fast food french fries and the $6 milkshake. Don’t forget the cabin air filter.
- "Yellowstone" is the best show on “regular’’ cable.
- A second thought is a couple ahead of 99% of politicians.
- The fascination with Crocs — the shoes — is lost on me.
- I don’t care much for needles, but if you throw an Alfano’s pizza in the middle of a haystack I’m making sure it gets found.
- I’d like to commend the fly that survived eight hours of me trying to kill it — as well as free it via an open window at 80 miles-per hour — en route recently to Fargo, North Dakota. I’d also like to apologize to that particular fly’s family for its death in the parking lot of the Fargo-Moorehead Radisson.
- I get where sharks are coming from, if someone showed up to my house in a Speedo I’d be angry as well.
- Peyton and Eli Manning are worth watching.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com