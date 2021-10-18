MARX: Everyone needs a Ray-Ray in their life

Ray Ray, who forced me -- a plodder and planner before our paths crossed -- to live each day like there was no tomorrow -- is running out of tomorrows. The doctor talked weeks instead of years. The beer truck, the way Ray Ray and I discussed many times would be our perfect end -- has run over Ray Ray.

My family will be devastated when they read this.

My sisters liked Ray Ray much better than me even though he treated their male suitors just as badly as I did. He was a smooth talker and always made them giggle. They always liked Ray Ray’s girlfriends and had no patience for mine.

Growing up, my home was like a Holiday Inn in the 1960s and 70s. It was also like the United Nations, for my parents -- despite one of them being from a segregated town in Missouri -- never saw color.

In a different time, my parents were the model by which we all should have been living. Ray Ray did not look like one of their kids, but he was treated like he was.