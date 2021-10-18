MARX: Everyone needs a Ray-Ray in their life

Everyone needs a Ray Ray in their lives.
If you don’t have one or have never been exposed to a Ray Ray, then you have missed out on one of life’s unique experiences.
Yeah, let’s go with “unique,’’ it sounds safe.
A Ray Ray experience is your best friend in high school, the guy you found out was born on the same day as you -- in the same year -- who treated your home like his. And you did the same with his crib.
Ray Ray was in your wedding, carried your father to his final resting spot, who if you went six months without talking with him -- would pick up the next conversation you shared like he talked with you the day before. The same pal who lived -- at one point in our lives -- with the mortal fear they would stop brewing beer the next day. Ray Ray is funny, he is glib, fiercely loyal and when the occasion calls for it, is smoother than 10 miles of silk highway.
Everyone needs a Ray Ray in their lives.
Recently, Ray Ray’s best friend, KC, another one of those longtime pals I owe the world to, called. He said Ray Ray’s wife dialed him with the news that doctors told Ray Ray he was -- not by choice -- in life’s home stretch. The stomach issues he believed to be a balky gallbladder, turned out to be a Stage 4 cancer situation.
Ray Ray, who forced me -- a plodder and planner before our paths crossed -- to live each day like there was no tomorrow -- is running out of tomorrows. The doctor talked weeks instead of years. The beer truck, the way Ray Ray and I discussed many times would be our perfect end -- has run over Ray Ray.
My family will be devastated when they read this.
My sisters liked Ray Ray much better than me even though he treated their male suitors just as badly as I did. He was a smooth talker and always made them giggle. They always liked Ray Ray’s girlfriends and had no patience for mine.
Growing up, my home was like a Holiday Inn in the 1960s and 70s. It was also like the United Nations, for my parents -- despite one of them being from a segregated town in Missouri -- never saw color.
In a different time, my parents were the model by which we all should have been living. Ray Ray did not look like one of their kids, but he was treated like he was.
Ray Ray grew up without a father, which is why he gravitated toward my dad. He was forever seeking his approval and advice. He respected my mother because she, like Ray Ray’s mother, Elma, was strong, independent and resilient. Both carved successful niches in male-dominated businesses and stood toe-to-toe with anyone who doubted their place. Ray Ray loved my family and it loved/loves him back.
It must be noted, Ray Ray and I were -- like many of that era -- foolish, which might be understating the depth of our misguided ways. The only things we ever harmed were ourselves, a set of tires (me) and a couple of fenders (him).
Proud of the behavior? Absolutely not.
Was it fun at just about every turn? Enough for a dozen lifetimes.
When it was time to move ahead in life, Ray Ray found his footing in Chicago and I here. Both of us had careers and later in life families we were so lucky to have. Phone calls would be a re-hash of a dumb stunt, a silly saying and a mutual wondering how we were still here to remember. Sadly, if doctors are right, Ray Ray will be taking memories of those misguided adventures with him way too soon.
Our visits in the past few years were always brokered by KC, who most times played host to Ray Ray when he would blow through town for a night of stories and wonderment.
For as long as I can recall, Ray Ray and I made some kind of connection on our birthday. Phone in days past, text in recent memory. Some people celebrate a birthday for a week or month. In the old days, Ray Ray and I celebrated birthdays for a year.
On Oct. 12, I texted Ray Ray happy 63rd birthday. The text read: “Love you, Jim,’’ We called each other “Jim,’’ a line we stole from a movie somewhere along our way.
Note: Calling each other “Jim’’ once baffled a pair of good-souled law enforcement types who allowed us to go about our business, but that story is best left untold.
Sadly, it might just be the last time I wish Ray Ray a happy birthday.
So today, or whenever this sermontte reaches you, please make sure to tell someone who has been a big part of your life, thank you. Apologize if you didn’t stay current with them, which I have failed to do on many fronts with dear friends.
Better yet, tell them you love them.
And always remember...Everyone needs a Ray Ray in their lives.
“Love you, Jim.’’