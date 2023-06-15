John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was 9-something on a recent Thursday, just after a day filled with all the things a college athlete does to prepare for another season and life at the next level.

I was in line with my son at a local Chipotle and thrilled at being his dinner-partner option after one of his workouts.

By first glance, Shoeless was either ordering his meal or campaigning for public office. He made extended small talk with the 20-something female to our right (smart move), the three staffers putting together the world’s largest steak and chicken — and most expensive — burrito. He even made time to chat-up the two 30-somethings behind us in line and another dude he played high school football against.

What should have been a 10-minute in-and-out event turned into a 25-minute, get-to-know fest, featuring everyone in the building, with my son serving as master of ceremonies.

Jackson Marx, age 20 by the time this sermonette reaches you, has become his late grandfather, Jack Marx.

“That’s a Jack Marx story,’’ my wife said when I told her of her son holding court inside the local eatery, just the way his grandfather did in eateries, businesses, golf courses, thirst-aid stations and countless other outlets every day of his life.

It must be noted, reaching Jack Marx status is a great thing. Few are blessed with such an uncanny ability to make nice with everyone. My son, bright like his mother, is truly a chip off his Grandfather Marx’s block.

Recently, on a flight to Florida while chasing a next-level dream, he made friends with an older couple, who — much to his surprise — ordered an in-flight water and snack pack for him — on them. On his return flight, he impressed a longtime Florida-based insurance-selling guru so much that the dude gave him his card and said to make him his first call when he graduates.

Vintage Jack Marx, I tell ya.

Before we mosey too far down this road, my father and I had our spats. More than once I tossed my baseball glove at him in anger over the ground balls that were hit too hard. Many times I walked away from batting tutelage, calling him unspeakable names. And I dodged his life advice and his help before I realized booze was killing me.

Never, though, in all the years we shared, did I walk away from a session when he was in “Jack Marx’’ mode. I loved it when he held court.

It must be noted that my father, like us all, was flawed, yet he was amazing on so many fronts. It has been two-plus decades since his passing, and I miss him greatly. What I would give for one more conversation.

People loved my dad, and he loved people. He was a business owner, which made it paramount that he knew everyone — that a 10-minute conversation with one person often turned into hourslong sessions with dozens. Jack Marx knew everyone, everywhere, and they enjoyed his company. Public family outings were often interrupted by people my father knew.

And that was OK.

While great with others, my father saved his best for his family.

He loved life. Even in its home stretch, with cancer and heart disease kicking his behind, he found solace in knowing he had lived an honorable life.

Jack Marx was generous and beyond kind, but you knew when he meant business and it was time to adhere to the task before you. He adored and deeply loved my mother. For five decades they played good-cop-bad-cop with the best of them and were the first names on guest lists for a variety of social events. Everyone wanted Jack and Joanne at their party.

He gave — to me, my brother and two sisters — while expecting nothing but love in return. And he beamed proudly each time one of his grandchildren called to say, “Grandpa, may I come to your house? My mom isn’t happy with me.’’

My father had the unique sense of when to step in or stand back. He could control a room, calm the angry, lift the frustrated and take something good and make it great. He enjoyed expensive cars, expected a firm handshake at all times, loved baseball, enjoyed golf, demanded proper dress and believed every meal — however it arrived — should be shared with family.

He refused to see color, race or creed. His home was your home, and there was always room at his dinner table for more, whether it be one or 10.

How I wish he and my son would have crossed paths, uniting their abilities at making friends, their love for sports and their uncanny willingness to listen. It is an art lost on much of today’s world.

My dad left three years before my son arrived. They would have loved holding court together.

The Sunday before us is Father’s Day. I am here not to judge anyone’s relationship with their father, just to tell you I got mighty lucky in the D-A-D department. And that I have a son who does his best each day to live his life as an honorable, hard working, optimistic and caring man.

I am proud to be Jackson Marx’s father and beyond grateful Jack Marx was my dad.