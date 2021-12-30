MARX: For 2022 and beyond, let's kill the handshake line

Before you use hockey as an example of successful handshake lines, the NHL in particular, stop. The hockey handshake line is the only time over a 60- minute span that each player did not want to kick the crap of the guy whose hand he is shaking. It’s another exercise in phoniness.

Sadly, high school sports — despite 99.9% of the kids involved being amazing — are a breeding ground for dumb behavior, especially in a world consumed by social media. Someone, somewhere from both teams, is forever popping off before — and after — the game. This kind of thing leads to unrest during the contest and incidents like we had at Carlisle after the game.

I did, however, believe we had a solution. Thanks to pandemic-related no contact in 2020 and most of 2021, you played, won or lost, you waved a great-game goodbye or a friendly see-ya, and you were done. It, I believed, signaled the end of the silly handshake line, complete with social distancing. It was one smart/good thing that came from this God-awful pandemic.

But now, that we foolishly believe we have this virus-thing whipped (get vaccinated), we have begun to line up after the game and shake hands. Yeah, how’s that working for us nationwide?