MARX: For 2022 and beyond, let's kill the handshake line

The only decent thing to come from the @$*&%% pandemic — I thought — was the elimination of the handshake line, the silliest, and many times phoniest, ritual of all time.
The handshake line, I’m sure, was brought to life by a a participation-trophy somebody or a bunny-hugger who believes: "It’s just a game."
The post-game line-up, silly and antiquated, is a breeding ground for half-hearted congratulations, smart-aleck remarks, snarky retorts and flying fists. It has been in the spotlight lately as some punk — sorry, “alleged’’ punk — from Carlisle (Iowa) allegedly hauled off and sucker-punched a dude from Nevada (Iowa) High School after a basketball game.
The incident was, like everything in this world, caught on video and has made the rounds in recent weeks. The alleged puncher was arrested for willful injury, a felony. The case is pending and if you know anything about the handshake line and prep sports, you know the alleged act was not random. It was planned (allegedly).
It is not the first time nor will it be the last time this happens in the middle of this ridiculous tradition.
Provided it continues.
The best way to rid us of ridiculous and dangerous situations like what allegedly happened with Carlisle and Nevada is to dissolve the handshake line in all competitions. It is the weakest attempt at good sportsmanship on the sportsmanship landscape. You can have sportsmanship and still not go through a line for a half-hearted — if that — moment against someone you just tried to defeat.
It’s never just a game, no matter who says so. It’s personal and it matters. You gave it your best, you respected the other side and learned something from the adversity presented to you. Participation trophies and the handshake line are the dumbest ideas since the R2D2 toaster that sells for 100 smackers. Are you kidding me? You play to win, you respect your opponent, you wave and you move on. Kumbaya is not played.
It must be noted, I have a grasp of sportsmanship and I understand playing hard, fair and clean. I will go to my grave saying I accomplished the first three, but when I arrive at the Pearly Gates and No. 4 comes up, I’m toast. Preferably not browned by the aforementioned — and outrageously priced — RD2 toaster. Truth is, as a player, I was a handshake-line problem waiting to happen.
As a coach, I will always believe a wave, a thumbs-up, a call or text serve just as well as a forced handshake. After a hard-fought battle on the field, on the court, stage or at the podium, there is no need for a half-hearted, eyes-down half tap of the hand. One team cannot wait to get together and celebrate the victory and the other is angrily going through the motions of losing a close one on the court or the debate, music, math or science stage. I can count on one finger the number of genuine high school and college handshakes that transpire from the handshake line.
Before you use hockey as an example of successful handshake lines, the NHL in particular, stop. The hockey handshake line is the only time over a 60- minute span that each player did not want to kick the crap of the guy whose hand he is shaking. It’s another exercise in phoniness.
Sadly, high school sports — despite 99.9% of the kids involved being amazing — are a breeding ground for dumb behavior, especially in a world consumed by social media. Someone, somewhere from both teams, is forever popping off before — and after — the game. This kind of thing leads to unrest during the contest and incidents like we had at Carlisle after the game.
I did, however, believe we had a solution. Thanks to pandemic-related no contact in 2020 and most of 2021, you played, won or lost, you waved a great-game goodbye or a friendly see-ya, and you were done. It, I believed, signaled the end of the silly handshake line, complete with social distancing. It was one smart/good thing that came from this God-awful pandemic.
But now, that we foolishly believe we have this virus-thing whipped (get vaccinated), we have begun to line up after the game and shake hands. Yeah, how’s that working for us nationwide?
Remember, because of social media and travel sports, most of the kids playing against one another at the prep and college levels already know who is who. And for the most part, they get along away from competition. Truth-be-told, the formality of the handshake line could be replaced by high school kids chopping it up in the parking lot long after the lights have been turned out, which, many times, is already the case.
The handshake line is ridiculous. Stop it. Smile and wave, then move on.
