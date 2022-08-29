Marx: Forget the math, Moline's celebration is great

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To the best of my knowledge:

● Maybe the FBI found the secret to a six-part combover at Mar-a-Lago.

● Behind every successful man is a surprised mother-in-law.

● How sad is it that people actually go looking for things to offend them each day?

● I come from a long line of over-achievers. I have officially put a stop to that in my family.

● I spent more for two months of day care for my son than I have in three semesters of college for him.

● I talk a lot of smack for a dude who spends $3.99 for cut, seedless watermelon.

● Aldi will save Bettendorf grocery shoppers from the hustle that is Fareway and Hy-Vee.

● Doughnuts for one’s office should never, ever be classified as “special.’’ “Routine,’’ yes, but never special.

● I am officially old enough to know better but young enough to still do it anyway.

● There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing self-checkout.

● If they are looking for someone to swing the first sledge hammer to knock down the eyesore that is the asbestos-riddled Rock Island County Courthouse, I’m your man.

● “Your feet are so ugly, you can understand now why you have missing socks.’’ A buddy to another buddy who was wearing flip flops one morning at coffee.

● The shortage of high school officials is a direct result of big-mouthed, never–played-or-coached fans who have no idea what they are complaining about. Take a course, buy a striped shirt, understand what you are watching or muzzle it. You know who you are.

● Imagine what that rack of ribs — with today’s ridiculous meat prices — would cost Fred Flinstone to put on the top of his car.

● Most days I feel like a mosquito at a nudist colony. I know what the goal is, but I just don’t know where to start.

● In my day, my father called a full-body cleanse a shower.

● Is there anyone out there who doesn't have a podcast?

● A friend told me an 11-6 season is out there waiting for the Chicago Bears, and I told him so are Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster.

● If my wife asks, the Whitey’s Ice Cream container was hall full when I bought it.

● I told a friend I gave his son some advice just before he left for college and she said, “Good, it’s better he didn’t hear it from an adult.’’

● Moline throws a great party. Who cares that it’s been around longer than 150 years? Math is overrated, a good festival is not.

● No one cares what they name the civic center in downtown Moline. All that matters is money in the pocket of a great building, run by great people who know what they are doing.

● Apparently Moline city workers are not versed in the hands-free phone-while-driving department. It was Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 2:16 at the corner of 19th Street and 4th Ave for the sake of accuracy. And in a white city pickup truck.

● I cannot believe I didn’t get an Oscar nomination for, “No, really, I never got your text.’’

● We DON'T need more train traffic in the Quad-Cities, especially the dude at 10 p.m. every Sunday at the Bettendorf crossing who believes it’s his right to sit on the whistle forever.

● “Time is precious, waste it wisely.’’ (A friend at dinner).

● Mike Halpin playing the late and great Lane Evans card in an ad campaign is weak.

● The single greatest dentist on the planet is Dr. Regina Nonnenman. End of discussion.

● The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce hit a home run with the selection of Dr. LaDrina Wilson as its CEO.

● Every flight has that one dude who applauds when it lands. I thought that was the objective.

● If everyday is a gift, then last week was underwear.

● Farmers' markets rock.

● Davenport is heading in the right direction with its two-way street idea. Now, how about fixing your city streets so we aren’t buying new shocks after every drive through town?