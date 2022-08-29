Marx: Forget the math, Moline's celebration is great

To the best of my knowledge:
● Maybe the FBI found the secret to a six-part combover at Mar-a-Lago.
● Behind every successful man is a surprised mother-in-law.
● How sad is it that people actually go looking for things to offend them each day?
● I come from a long line of over-achievers. I have officially put a stop to that in my family.
● I spent more for two months of day care for my son than I have in three semesters of college for him.
● I talk a lot of smack for a dude who spends $3.99 for cut, seedless watermelon.
● Aldi will save Bettendorf grocery shoppers from the hustle that is Fareway and Hy-Vee.
● Doughnuts for one’s office should never, ever be classified as “special.’’ “Routine,’’ yes, but never special.
People are also reading…
● I am officially old enough to know better but young enough to still do it anyway.
● There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing self-checkout.
● If they are looking for someone to swing the first sledge hammer to knock down the eyesore that is the asbestos-riddled Rock Island County Courthouse, I’m your man.
● “Your feet are so ugly, you can understand now why you have missing socks.’’ A buddy to another buddy who was wearing flip flops one morning at coffee.
● The shortage of high school officials is a direct result of big-mouthed, never–played-or-coached fans who have no idea what they are complaining about. Take a course, buy a striped shirt, understand what you are watching or muzzle it. You know who you are.
● Imagine what that rack of ribs — with today’s ridiculous meat prices — would cost Fred Flinstone to put on the top of his car.
● Most days I feel like a mosquito at a nudist colony. I know what the goal is, but I just don’t know where to start.
● In my day, my father called a full-body cleanse a shower.
● Is there anyone out there who doesn't have a podcast?
● A friend told me an 11-6 season is out there waiting for the Chicago Bears, and I told him so are Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster.
● If my wife asks, the Whitey’s Ice Cream container was hall full when I bought it.
● I told a friend I gave his son some advice just before he left for college and she said, “Good, it’s better he didn’t hear it from an adult.’’
● Moline throws a great party. Who cares that it’s been around longer than 150 years? Math is overrated, a good festival is not.
● No one cares what they name the civic center in downtown Moline. All that matters is money in the pocket of a great building, run by great people who know what they are doing.
● Apparently Moline city workers are not versed in the hands-free phone-while-driving department. It was Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 2:16 at the corner of 19th Street and 4th Ave for the sake of accuracy. And in a white city pickup truck.
● I cannot believe I didn’t get an Oscar nomination for, “No, really, I never got your text.’’
● We DON'T need more train traffic in the Quad-Cities, especially the dude at 10 p.m. every Sunday at the Bettendorf crossing who believes it’s his right to sit on the whistle forever.
● “Time is precious, waste it wisely.’’ (A friend at dinner).
● Mike Halpin playing the late and great Lane Evans card in an ad campaign is weak.
● The single greatest dentist on the planet is Dr. Regina Nonnenman. End of discussion.
● The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce hit a home run with the selection of Dr. LaDrina Wilson as its CEO.
● Every flight has that one dude who applauds when it lands. I thought that was the objective.
● If everyday is a gift, then last week was underwear.
● Farmers' markets rock.
● Davenport is heading in the right direction with its two-way street idea. Now, how about fixing your city streets so we aren’t buying new shocks after every drive through town?