MARX: Free Britney, the greatest hustles of all time, and more

To the best of my knowledge:
- When the St. Louis Cardinals are bad, it makes it harder for me to hate the Chicago Cubs.
Nah, just kidding.
- I assume it is my age that tricks people into thinking I can act like an adult.
- I’m in. Free Britney.
- I’m not sure if I have free time or if I'm forgetting stuff.
- I often get accused of acting like I don’t care. It’s not an act.
- Turf baseball fields only allow you to play when it rains, they don't make you a better player. In fact, they create bad habits.
- By the looks of the Stanley Talbot Bridge (Centennial) the state of Illinois cannot afford a can or two of gray or silver paint. If the top looks as bad as it does, what other troubles loom underneath?
- Moline on the Illinois side and Southeast of the Iowa side, do the best jobs of promoting Little League Baseball in the area. Moline gets the overall nod because it has the best concession popcorn, but both organizations should be lauded for their work.
- Super Foam (whatever it is), car wash-applied tire dressing, and the cost of eating at Buffalo Wild Wings are the three greatest hustles in the world. They are chicken wings, they are not dipped in platinum. What a scam.
- Rock Island’s Douglas Park has the best ballpark concession bratwurst on the planet.
- Simone Biles is the baddest athlete on the planet.
- Your car — and I promise this — WILL NOT blow up if you use your turn signal and inform drivers behind you of your intentions to turn. Seriously, you can use them.
- Owning a Jeep used to be cool. So many “posers’’ out there are ruining things.
- Moline has — like so many times before — overtaken Bettendorf as the worst-timed stop lights on the planet. And Moline, let's hire a city administrator that’s been canned by what seems like half the towns in America, shall we?
- After your third sneeze and my third “God Bless, You,’’ I’m looking for a mask.
- Fireworks remain a colossal waste of time, money and energy.
- Trader Joe’s and Five Guys are as overrated as Buffalo Wild Wings.
- Every radio station in the Quad Cities — at one point in its history — had a Herb Tarlek ("WKRP in Cincinnati" fame) on its sales staff. Some stations had several. R.I.P. Frank Bonner.
- Glamping is a made-up word by the camping industry so we won’t think camping is a boring, tedious, bug-riddled way to have fun.
- No one cares who Jennifer Lopez dates as long as it’s NOT Alex Rodriguez.
- The night before a day off is far more satisfying than the actual day off.
- “It’s too hot to take down the Christmas lights,’’ said my buddy, who built a new home in the country so people wouldn’t give him a hard time about not mowing his grass, removing snow from his walks and taking down his Christmas lights.
- There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing kale.
- A nice lady at a local coffee shop, said, “I used to watch soap operas, now I have Facebook.’’
- Of course the always-grumpy, always-upselling cashier at the Bettendorf convenience shop is named “Karen.’’
- Rock Island parks still have the best green space in the Quad-Cities.
- I am too exhausted to seize any day, but there is always enough in the tank to seize a chocolate-marshmallow malt from Whitey’s or a large pizza from Alfano’s.
- In-laws are God’s way of showing you that no matter how messed up your family is, it could be much worse.
- The city of Moline should be embarrassed at the shape of 27th Street on the east side of SouthPark Mall. It tops the list of worst streets in the Quad-Cities by a lot. Not even close.
- Someone needs to tell “President Vaccine’’ this gas-price hustle has gone far enough.
