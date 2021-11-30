MARX: Garry Hird saved my life. Rest in peace, boss.

It is but a shade past six on a dark, late-fall morning.
I sit, hands resting at the base of my keyboard, tears of gratitude streaming down my unshaven cheeks.
I am here — penning this particular sermonette — because Garry Hird and his wife, Diana, felt mine was a life worth saving.
Of all people, they — Garry first, Diana a close second, chose my life to save almost 37 years ago. Because of them I have an amazing wife of 27 years, the world’ best son and all the wonderful extras that come with a fortunate life.
Sadly, Garry, a faith-filled, kind and giving man, one of high character and with love in his heart, ran out of gas recently.
He was 82 and passed on my wedding anniversary, Friday, Nov. 26.
When I hit my knees nightly to thank God for letting me make it through that particular 24-hour stretch sober, I thank God for Garry and Diana.
For a reason — and I gave them no such cause to believe as much — they felt my life was worth saving.
And they did.
It was the last day of March in 1985. I was in the early stages of what was a scheduled 15 or 16-beer evening/early morning. Whatever was in the basement fridge of Garry and Diana’s gorgeous Rock Island home, was going to be consumed by yours truly.
As I have stated hundreds of times through the years, when I drank — and it was often — I drank until I could drink no more. Or was shown that night’s saloon’s front door.
In those days, Garry and Diana were my employers and had — for many months — looked past the late arrivals, missed days of work and the reckless and careless way I was living. I was a liability and an embarrassment to their livelihood.
“I’m going to give you one more chance,’’ Garry said in a voice — and if you knew Garry — that was his “mean-business,’’ voice. I had been chewed on enough — and encouraged just as much by him — to know which was which. He was a retired detective and he saw through any baloney you tried to feed him and Lord knows I fed him plenty.
“I am not happy with you, but I am not going to toss you to the side,’’ he sternly continued. “You need help.’’
He was right. Man, was he right.
He then made two phone calls. One was to a pal from his days in law enforcement who Garry helped find a way to sobriety. The other was to the county coordinator for 9-1-1, who by trade, was a Rock Island firefighter. Garry helped the firefighter find his way sober as well.
One of the two promised to pick me up in the morning and the other vowed — for the next 90 days — to take me to one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting per day. Imagine being delivered and picked up from your first AA meeting in a police squad car.
If you know anything about Garry and Diana, you know — if they commit to something — they see it through to the end. For the better part of 36 years, Garry and Diana have kept tabs on me — and several others they helped — through journeys they would not have had if they had not intervened.
It’s just what great people do.
Garry and Diana attended my wedding, shared with me every sobriety anniversary, have been a part of my son’s life, and always — I mean, always — had time to chat. They could have 10 customers in The Sports Depot, their Rock Island sporting goods store, another 10 waiting for some of Diana’s great seamstress work, and they always took time out to chat when I — always unannounced — stopped in.
I consulted Garry on every car I bought (he was a Buick guy), and asked him about the neighborhood where we bought our first house. I showed him a hundred or so pics of the dream house we bought 18 years ago. A house we did not purchase until Garry gave me a reassuring nod it was all I had said it was.
I asked Garry and son, Kevin, both invested deeply in youth sports, about potential athletes that would be coming through Alleman High School. I traded hundreds of stories with Garry’s grandson Brendan, about the grandpa he knew and the Garry that saved my life, while coaching him in baseball.
As wonderful as Garry was to my family, he saved his best work for his own. Diana was truly the love of his life and could stop him in his tracks with a tilt of her head and “roll’’ of her eyes. They were married 56 years. Garry adored his children, Kevin and Pam, doted on all his grandchildren and was a loyal and fiercely protective brother, uncle and friend. He was also fiercely dedicated to his faith.
Garry was tough, he was fair, but forever kind. He was, I will always believe, put on this earth to be the good that combats the bad.
One day, a couple years back, I took my son to Garry and Diana’s store to pick up some batting gloves.
I then strolled to the back office — where Kevn Hird was holding court — leaving Garry and my son talking batting gloves and whatever else came their way. My son knew Garry was the man who, with Diana’s help, saved my life.
Their chat lasted several minutes.
When business concluded and we went on our way, I asked my son about his conversation with Mr. Hird.
“What was that about?’’
“Dad,’’ my son said as we got in the car. “Mr. Hird said you were worth it.’’
RIP, Boss. Here’s hoping words can express my love and gratitude.
