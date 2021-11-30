MARX: Garry Hird saved my life. Rest in peace, boss.

As I have stated hundreds of times through the years, when I drank — and it was often — I drank until I could drink no more. Or was shown that night’s saloon’s front door.

In those days, Garry and Diana were my employers and had — for many months — looked past the late arrivals, missed days of work and the reckless and careless way I was living. I was a liability and an embarrassment to their livelihood.

“I’m going to give you one more chance,’’ Garry said in a voice — and if you knew Garry — that was his “mean-business,’’ voice. I had been chewed on enough — and encouraged just as much by him — to know which was which. He was a retired detective and he saw through any baloney you tried to feed him and Lord knows I fed him plenty.

“I am not happy with you, but I am not going to toss you to the side,’’ he sternly continued. “You need help.’’

He was right. Man, was he right.

He then made two phone calls. One was to a pal from his days in law enforcement who Garry helped find a way to sobriety. The other was to the county coordinator for 9-1-1, who by trade, was a Rock Island firefighter. Garry helped the firefighter find his way sober as well.