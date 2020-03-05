MARX: Get the lowdown from Larry the Lip on how to win an argument

Today's offering is not an original thought.
It was passed on by a friend as he was holding down a seat at a local thirst-aid station, observing another pal discussing/arguing politics.
Truth be told, the arguing friend, "Larry the Lip," was in the initial stage of winning an argument with another pub patron.
"Watch the Lip work this guy," my friend said. "Pay attention to how he lights him up. The guy has no chance. The Lip should have been a lawyer."
So I watched.
It was artistry, poetry in motion. The Lip, in a matter of eight minutes, destroyed two naysayers, one who spoke and one who nodded his head for eight minutes.
I then asked the Lip for his secrets to successful arguing.
He obliged.
• Never shout.
The Lip says while others are losing their minds, believing the loudest and most annoying talker will win — see Bernie Sanders — it's important to stay calm and keep your voice at a normal level. It will drive your opponent nuts when you use a quieter tone. "Jab, jab, jab," the Lip said. "They don't realize until it's too late they are about to be knocked out."
• Always fold your hands when arguing.
"Never trust the hand wavers; they have no idea what they are talking about," the Lip said. "Fold your hands in front of you. It drives your opponent as batty as not raising your voice."
The Lip also said pointing a finger at someone or putting a finger in his or her face or chest is likely to produce a fat lip — yours.
• Use facts, lots of facts — true or not.
In every political argument, the Lip says, there will come a time when you must declare whether you lean left or right. He said to get it out of the way early. It's OK to joke about the Iowa caucuses and how many times dead people in Illinois vote, especially if you have a stat about dead Chicagoans helping John Kennedy win the presidency in 1960.
Numbers, though, are what help you win an argument, the Lip says.
"Don't just tell them Bernie Sanders plays it poor. Tell them he made $1.75 million last year off his salary as a senator and book royalties; he has three homes worth $1.4 million; and he has access to a $20 million dollar jet to fly him across the country. And his Medicare for all plan is going to cost $13.8 trillion over 10 years for Americans," the Lip said.
"Tell them Michael Bloomberg spent $5.1 million per delegate recently to help Joe Biden get the nomination,'' the Lip added.
"Make sure you tell them Donald Trump has filed for business bankruptcy six times, but is worth $3.8 billion before the coronavirus crushed the dreams of 20 million Americans heavily invested in the stock market.
"And make sure you say something nice about Elizabeth Warren's aqua polyester jacket, a personal favorite of mine. I'm going to miss her.''
When arguing sports, the Lip says, statistics rule just as they do in politics. "The Chicago Cubs have won one World Series title since 1908, and the St. Louis Cardinals have won 11. There is nothing scenic or festive about Wrigley Field. This one always gets them. Tell them the White Sox are Chicago's team, but do it in a calm voice with your hands folded."
• Use big words, and lots of them.
"Dazzle 'em even if you don't know what the word means," the Lip said. "'Acumen,' 'ebullient' and 'perspicacious' are three of my favorite. You throw those in the middle of making a point, and you've got them. I have no idea what those words mean, but neither does the person you are arguing with.''
As the Lip celebrated his win, he turned to the losing arguer and his head-nodding sidekick, folded his hands and said:
"It's OK, some of my friends are rather doltish.''
With that, the Lip was gone, out the pub's back door before anyone could look it up.
Columnist John Marx