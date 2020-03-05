MARX: Get the lowdown from Larry the Lip on how to win an argument

"Make sure you tell them Donald Trump has filed for business bankruptcy six times, but is worth $3.8 billion before the coronavirus crushed the dreams of 20 million Americans heavily invested in the stock market.

"And make sure you say something nice about Elizabeth Warren's aqua polyester jacket, a personal favorite of mine. I'm going to miss her.''

When arguing sports, the Lip says, statistics rule just as they do in politics. "The Chicago Cubs have won one World Series title since 1908, and the St. Louis Cardinals have won 11. There is nothing scenic or festive about Wrigley Field. This one always gets them. Tell them the White Sox are Chicago's team, but do it in a calm voice with your hands folded."

• Use big words, and lots of them.

"Dazzle 'em even if you don't know what the word means," the Lip said. "'Acumen,' 'ebullient' and 'perspicacious' are three of my favorite. You throw those in the middle of making a point, and you've got them. I have no idea what those words mean, but neither does the person you are arguing with.''

As the Lip celebrated his win, he turned to the losing arguer and his head-nodding sidekick, folded his hands and said:

"It's OK, some of my friends are rather doltish.''

With that, the Lip was gone, out the pub's back door before anyone could look it up.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.

