MARX: Glancey hits the jackpot with his 777 hot sauce company

Five signature options lead the 777 Hot Sauce side of the company ledger, including Glancey’s original, jalapeno, lime and garlic flavors. All have hit the mark with consumers. Building on that momentum, Glancey unveiled two dynamite steak sauces, using his name in Spanish “Ricardo’’ on the front. He has also added hot and spicy peanuts, Ya Ya’s (his wife’s nickname) Hot and Spicy Bloody Mary Mix, hot and spicy pickle spears (flavored in the Triple 7 garlic and jalapeno sauce) and a buffalo wing sauce to the roster.

“The jalapeno, garlic and lime flavors of the hot sauce have really taken off,’’ Glancey said. “But so has everything else. But garlic is still No. 1. Mickey’s Country Cafe in Pleasant Valley (Iowa), has added a “Ricardo’s Sweet Heat Burger’’ to its menu using the steak sauce. We send product all over the country, but we are making a huge effort in Iowa and Illinois right now. The small stores have been amazing. This summer, we have plans to take the mobile store to a huge Mexican festival in Milwaukee and have hopes of Illinois being open by then.’’

The hot sauces have been such a hit that 30 restaurants in the Quad-Cities feature the 777 Hot sauce line. Even cooler is 11 eateries outside the area are part of a private-labeling group that buys Glancey’s original hot sauces and then labels it as its own.