MARX: Glancey hits the jackpot with his 777 hot sauce company

It is a shade past 11 on a wet and dreary December’s day.
The shipping crew for 777 Hot Sauce (777hotsaucecompany.com), Ricardo’s Steak Sauce and the many products that fall under the 777 Hot Sauce umbrella, is taking a much-needed break.
After a morning of making and packaging at the company’s commercial kitchen, the shipping crew has plans to work long into the night. There is an 18-case hot sauce order headed for Porter’s Grocery in Texas, that must go out that day.
Business is booming.
“I might just get the rest of the staff to help me,’’ said East Moline’s Rich Glancey, chief executive, chief operating and chief financial officer — and shipping supervisor — for the 777 Hot Sauce line. “I’ll get the boys (sons Rudy and Anthony) and put them to work.’’
As it stands, the shipping side of the 777 Hot Sauce empire is Glancey’s garage, which — because the success of the many sauces and products under the label — has grown 10-fold in the last six months.
There is a new trailer sitting just outside the garage waiting to be filled to make what will be deliveries to 21 Hy-Vee outlets, over 30 eateries in the Quad-Cities and almost two dozen small-store-style grocery outlets across a four-state region.
The business growth spurt Glancey was hoping for, has finally hit.
Launched in early 2019, the 777 Hot Sauce line was an instant hit for Glancey, a United States Army veteran, who will retire in April of 2021 from the Rock Island Arsenal. One of life’s good souls, Glancey also has a lengthy history on the front line for a longtime chain restaurant with a huge Quad-Cities following.
Strangely, business took a huge upward turn in the middle of a pandemic. While tiered mitigations prevented vendor food show shows in Illinois in the middle of 2020, Iowa was open to a variety of demonstration-like events. There Glancey’s hot-sauce line — and his off-the-charts steak sauce (personal opinion) — caught the taste buds of showgoers, grocery store buyers and restaurant suppliers.
His mobile store idea was a monster success and the boost Glancey — and his products — needed.
“I believed the sauces could stand on their own, but I needed others to take notice,’’Glancey said in a down shipping moment. “Then we got our foot in the door with Hy-Vee and then we had an amazing run with the food vendor shows in Iowa. That, word of mouth and the taste test of all that we offer, has proven successful. It all comes down to the taste test. If it’s not good, it’s not going to sell. You can market all you want, but the sauces have to blend well with food.’’
Five signature options lead the 777 Hot Sauce side of the company ledger, including Glancey’s original, jalapeno, lime and garlic flavors. All have hit the mark with consumers. Building on that momentum, Glancey unveiled two dynamite steak sauces, using his name in Spanish “Ricardo’’ on the front. He has also added hot and spicy peanuts, Ya Ya’s (his wife’s nickname) Hot and Spicy Bloody Mary Mix, hot and spicy pickle spears (flavored in the Triple 7 garlic and jalapeno sauce) and a buffalo wing sauce to the roster.
“The jalapeno, garlic and lime flavors of the hot sauce have really taken off,’’ Glancey said. “But so has everything else. But garlic is still No. 1. Mickey’s Country Cafe in Pleasant Valley (Iowa), has added a “Ricardo’s Sweet Heat Burger’’ to its menu using the steak sauce. We send product all over the country, but we are making a huge effort in Iowa and Illinois right now. The small stores have been amazing. This summer, we have plans to take the mobile store to a huge Mexican festival in Milwaukee and have hopes of Illinois being open by then.’’
The hot sauces have been such a hit that 30 restaurants in the Quad-Cities feature the 777 Hot sauce line. Even cooler is 11 eateries outside the area are part of a private-labeling group that buys Glancey’s original hot sauces and then labels it as its own.
“I guess that’s the biggest compliment you can be paid,’’ Glancey said. “They buy it for retail, add whatever they want to the price, put their label on it and place it next to their cash register. It’s a minimum two-case purchase and it’s doing really well.’’
There is a give-back as well. Glancey provides sauces to a number of local police and fire departments and to a bevy of American troops stationed in Korea.
“Good fortune must be shared,’’ he said. “Plus, I have had great response from police and fire from across the Quad-Cities. Giving back is important to me.’’
These days Glancey does his usual eight-hour shift at the Rock Island Arsenal and then spends a minimum of six hours on his line of sauces and other products. He uses a commercial kitchen to prepare his products, packages on site and moves them to the shipping center at his garage for distribution. After nearly quarter-century at the Rock Island Arsenal, he will devote all his time to his making a name for himself in the sauce business.
“That will be huge — getting to spend all my time on building the business,’’ Glancey said. “I’m kind of counting the days. Things have gone so well, I just want to give all that I can every day to make it work.’’
If taste is any indication, it will work.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at johnmarx1020@gmail.com