MARX: Goodbye and thank you, Mr. Taylor

It was late on a Sunday in the 1980s. We both worked Sunday evenings. Always. Him for almost 50 years, me for 35.

“MARX,’’ he bellowed as I walked down the first-floor hallway of what was then the home of The Moline Dispatch.

I froze.

Everything locked. I might have had a small accident.

That voice.

Oh, my. That voice. Most days, it brought ease, security and trust. It also brought fear. You never wanted to disappoint the man behind the voice.

Never.

“You spin a good yarn,’’ Dispatch/Argus publisher Gerald J. (always “Mr.’’ to me) “Jerry’’ Taylor said, as my exhale filled three floors of the building. “We’re lucky to have you.’’

Mr. Taylor,

Me, your family, my wife and son, your friends, the Quad-Cities and numerous surrounding communities and its various leaders, and anyone who ever called the Moline Dispatch Publishing Company home, were lucky to have you.

I cannot emphasize this enough. They came no finer.

Sadly, the bright light that flickered for 74 years, many as a devoted and loving husband to an amazing woman, father to six wonderful children, grandfather to 17, great-grandfather to three (one on the way), and a five-decade keeper of the gate that is the proper and just side of the world of journalism, has dimmed. After a game fight with Stage 4 glioblastoma, Mr. Taylor passed Thursday afternoon.

There is a void in many-a-heart these days, mine included. If love is a mixture of respect, and undying gratitude for someone you held in the highest regard every day you knew him, then I loved Mr. Taylor.

He was more than a boss, and he was more than my friend.

Our relationship was different. He was definitely in charge — especially at work — but when I went to him with a variety of issues that had nothing to do with our jobs, he always had time and the right words for me.

Always.

He talked me off a hundred ledges and calmed a thousand of my fears. His decision was always final in my world, especially at work, but when it came to what I felt was best for the good of the company, Mr. Taylor always allowed me a say.

I never played the “boss likes me’’ card, because you didn't do that with him. He was forever fair and cared about those he led, along with the quality and integrity of the product we produced. If something went wrong, it was him who stepped to the front and dealt with it. If you did right, he had your back. If you could not fall in line for the good of all involved, you simply moved on.

Mr. Taylor was a man of faith and of a man of the highest character. His standards and expectations never wavered. They were above reproach.

At work, he knew I knew sports and appreciated that. It helped me get hired as a sportswriter. He admired the fact that when we were in certain settings, I knew as many people as he did. That ultimately helped me replace a legend as the paper’s columnist.

He understood my gratitude for his service to his country and his dedication to his wife and six children. And he loved that I had stopped playing handball with the curb and tried to make something of my life.

Still, we rarely mingled in the same social circles. He had a small inner circle at work I never tried to break. He did, however, allow me to be part of his family dynamic.

The Taylor brood is a wonderful mix of love, care, laughter — lots of it — and a fierce brand of loyalty. All involved have the wonderful ability to laugh with and at each other.

I coached Mr. Taylor’s sons, Joe and David; covered his son Phil in baseball and football; and covered Tom in football, his running and Ironman career. I watched daughters Kathy and Anne, gifted in so many ways, perform locally in a variety of theater and musical-related productions. At the many Taylor after-football games or Christmas parties, I chatted with far more Taylor children about sports, school and theater than I did with the adults that had gathered.

Mr. Taylor was indeed the world’s best boss, but he was at his best with the real boss of all that is Taylor, his bride, Martha, who also was his dance partner and running mate for 55 years. It is Mrs. Taylor (I have never called her Martha) who was — and always will be — the ringleader of the Taylor bunch. An amazing woman on so many fronts, I tell ya.

Amazing …

Mrs. Taylor raised six children, taught hundreds of young people music and voice and assisted in countless ways to better the lives of young theater hopefuls with Music Guild.

When health struggles found his wife, it was Mr. Taylor who was at his best. His partner through everything was struggling, and he was never going to leave her side.

And he did not. To the end.

Mr. Taylor was committed to many things, including his country and community. But his faith, his wife and his children were always first. There was no more honorable way to live a life.

Truth-be-told, there is great sadness at Mr. Taylor’s passing. There always is when the Good Lord calls someone to his side who has had such a positive impact on so many.

Today, though, I am also filled with gratitude. I have all that I have because Mr. Taylor — a man blessed with insight and compassion — allowed me, and so many others, to be part of his world.

They simply came no finer.