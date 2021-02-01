MARX: Hank Aaron was the most gracious mega-star ever

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To the best of my knowledge:

● “That was just the right amount of hand sanitizer on my hands,’’ said no one ever.

● There is no such thing as a quick question.

● Smooth rides on Iowa highways make for boring stories.

● My luck I’ll be reincarnated as me.

● It was great having a childhood before social media took over.

● Illinois bill HB3653 is a joke and a slap in the face to law enforcement across the state. Those who voted for such garbage should be embarrassed.

● I don’t care who won and who’s in the White House, I still don’t like the Chicago Cubs.

● I sat a total of 15 minutes (two occasions) with the late Henry Aaron. Maybe the most gracious mega-star I ever met.

● Remote learning has ended the traditional “snow day’’ as we knew it.

● In our community’s own backyard, we had the world’s foremost authority on turf. The late Steve Bush was a genius. There was no field — across the globe — he could not fix or turn into a showplace.