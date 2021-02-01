MARX: Hank Aaron was the most gracious mega-star ever

To the best of my knowledge:
● “That was just the right amount of hand sanitizer on my hands,’’ said no one ever.
● There is no such thing as a quick question.
● Smooth rides on Iowa highways make for boring stories.
● My luck I’ll be reincarnated as me.
● It was great having a childhood before social media took over.
● Illinois bill HB3653 is a joke and a slap in the face to law enforcement across the state. Those who voted for such garbage should be embarrassed.
● I don’t care who won and who’s in the White House, I still don’t like the Chicago Cubs.
● I sat a total of 15 minutes (two occasions) with the late Henry Aaron. Maybe the most gracious mega-star I ever met.
● Remote learning has ended the traditional “snow day’’ as we knew it.
● In our community’s own backyard, we had the world’s foremost authority on turf. The late Steve Bush was a genius. There was no field — across the globe — he could not fix or turn into a showplace.
● Funny how things opened up in Illinois as soon as a Democrat was elected president. The state’s current governor should be ashamed of what he did, but the IHSA should be lauded for its efforts to get kids playing sports.
● We continue to fight a pandemic, a zillion people are out of work and all someone can do is ask if Garth Brooks got “new’’ hair plugs before singing "Amazing Grace" at President Joe Biden’s inauguration? Come on, man.
● Everybody needs a pair of “Bernie’’ mittens.
● The NFL’s two coolest coaches are going against each other in the Super Bowl. No one in professional sports is smoother than Bruce Arians and Andy Reid.
● Women go to therapy, men start podcasts (my two buddies who do a podcast together).
● “I wish I was rich enough not to worry about how much airport food costs,’’ a friend over drinks last week.
● Prepared dishes in a grocery store has replaced the fountain soda and the cost of a restaurant salad as the single greatest ripoff in the history of the world.
● “Never underestimate the number of times your husband can do things wrong.’’ said the wife of a longtime pal over drinks. And yes, her husband was at the table.
● Aaron Rodgers is that annoying fraternity dude wearing boaters and an Izod polo with the collar turned up.
● The secret to life is never telling anyone you had a good night’s sleep.
● Is there a winner yet in the Iowa Democratic Caucus?
● The “do better’’ police are out a lot these days.
● Life has been hard on us all, but watching hair coloring roll down Rudy Guilliani’s cheek is — you have to admit — hilarious.
● I was wrong, 2nd Street in Davenport is easily the worst stretch of road in the history of the world, far surpassing Davenport’s 3rd Street.
● Hats off to all communities locally with their recent work removing snow. While some stumbled in the first big storm, all rose to the occasion recently. Bettendorf still remains No. 1.
● The same politicians who have vowed to work on kids going to bed hungry, just spent $100 million on getting elected.
● Below is a list of things people never argue about on Facebook.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at johnmarx1020@gmail.com