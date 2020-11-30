MARX: I hate going out in public when the public is there

Support Local Journalism
To the best of my knowledge:
- Another (minimum) four years of bad hair. I’ll miss you, Captain Combover.
- Our president is like the kid who gets hit in dodgeball and won’t leave the game.
- We all have that one friend who carried a briefcase to second grade and has not changed. He wore his underwear in the shower in ninth grade.
- One of the marvels of American technology is the gravy boat. I’m just sayin’.
- I stayed at home for Thanksgiving so my family would be alive to be disappointed in me next year.
- “If you didn’t begin your holiday Zoom with “You are covidly invited,’’ you don’t have a creative bone in your body.’’ (text from a longtime friend)
- All my friends believe their bodies are 29 and their minds are 12. Get us together and we will prove it.
- Trader Joe’s is the most overrated grocery outlet in the history of grocery outlets. It’s a glorified convenience store with flowers and booze.
- A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa (his words) says never test how deep the water is with both feet.
- I called my doctor and explained the symptoms I’m suffering from and come to find out I have a teenager.
- I’m waiting for that one person who has followed the directions and never put a Q-tip directly into the ear canal. That person does not exist.
- I miss the one-way tape in the grocery aisles.
- I hate going out in public when the public is there.
- My goal is to someday be the mayor of a certain one of our four cities, own a really, really expensive car, and have enough pull to only have one license plate — on the back. I thought Illinois and Iowa were two-plate states, but I guess if you have a few bucks and a seat at the big table ...
- There was almost $100 million spent on a senate race in Iowa and one in every four children in that state will go to bed hungry tonight. Shameful.
- Date night these days is a flu and shingles shot together at the local Walgreen’s.
- I’m not using wood in the fireplace this year, I’m using fast-food, big-box and any drugstore receipts I get. It’s the same as 10 trees.
- “My safe word is “dry cough.’’ (A buddy over socially-distanced coffee).
- Illinois voters made a huge mistake not retaining Justice Thomas Kilbride. I bet 75% of those who voted not to retain him had no idea of his record or all the great work he had done for so many years. Huge mistake. Foolish on so many fronts.
- A year from now Cubs fans won’t think Theo Epstein was all that amazing.
- My good friend (no names) just spent two hours walking around his yard to make it look like he was putting up the Christmas lights he did not take down from last Christmas. Now that is genius.
- A Boney Box dinner from Damian’s Rib Haven will cure the pandemic blues. A little Ricardo’s Steak sauce on your french fries will also help the cause.
- We all have that one friend who can be late for work while working from home.
- He does not need to perform, the world is just a better place with Michael J. Fox in it.
- Nick Foles and the Bears are unbeaten since the benching of Mitch Trubisky, right? It’s not the kid at QB, it’s the dude with the headset. Go back to the kid.
- “The crust is the best part,’’ said no one ever when eating pizza.
- There is no such thing as “mainstream’’ or “drive-by’’ media. To that, CNN and Fox News should be ashamed of how they present the news.
- I cannot be the only dude who texts his son whenever he hears “Cat's in the Cradle’’ while in the grocery store.
Retired columnist John Marx can be reached at buffy531958@gmail.com.
