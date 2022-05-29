MARX: I learned life lessons at Walt's Service Station in Rock Island

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is 8:06 a.m. on a gloomy Saturday.

Sadly, before me stands an indictment to the world around us — Walt’s Service Station, an empty Mom ‘n' Pop, collecting closed-door dust, filled with memories of days gone by.

Great days, it must be noted.

Closed, I imagine, so the family of its owner can benefit — deservedly — from the prime retail dollars the site will likely bring. Great for them, for they are wonderful people, much like their parents. Not so great for the many of us who forever applauded its stance against the price-gouging big boys that surrounded it for the past several years.

Walt’s was special. It was unique, homespun and many times — because of the characters involved — entertaining.

After years of rumblings, the six-decade staple at Rock Island’s 18th Avenue and 28th Street, is no longer.

My source, my longtime pal KC, informed me the family of the late Walt Schaecher, the man behind the iconic station known forever as “Walt’s,’’ decided to shut its doors.

Many times through the years — amid this sermonette — I shared my affection and my respectful fear of the late, great Walt — “Mr. to me’’ — Schaecher. He was an imposing man, tall, thicker than a Whitey’s malt, with hands that engulfed every one he shook. He was such a wonderful man that you were forever in search of his respect.

Mr. Schaecher was a throwback to simpler times, when full-service gas stations offered just that — full service. At the pump, in the garage, inside for a candy bar or soda, Mr. Schaecher took care of you.

Mr. Schaecher was an honest, self-taught, sound-and-feel mechanic in a world fueled by diagnostic doo-hickeys. He was faith-filled, personable, forthright and didn’t have a hustle or up-selling bone in his body.

Have I mentioned he was honest?

In this particular space, I chronicled my first step into the world of buy-now-pay-later was with Mr. Schaecher. His hard-to-earn approval was the foundation to the credit rating I have today.

He allowed me — back in the middle 1970s — to charge $5 worth of gas each week to be paid on the first of every month. In the summer, when I was working, the bill was paid by me — in person and on the first of the month. Mr. Schaecher was one of 13 kids and raised five of his own — with his amazing bride of 59 years, Mary Ann — so he understood money.

During the school year when I was involved in something athletic, the bill was paid by my father along with his monthly charges for his company vehicles. Due on the first, paid on the first.

I never knew what Mr. Schaecher did with late-payers, because I was never that dude; too afraid he would come looking for me. There was, until the Good Lord decided to take Mr. Schaecher — at age 92 in 2017 — never a day I felt I was man enough to challenge his authority.

Walt’s provided first jobs for hundreds, including his sons. The father of five, Mr. Schaecher’s kids — all of them — had some kind of involvement with the station. Joe became a pretty nifty mechanic and Jeff the best car detailer in the area, whose successful insurance career was buoyed by his interaction with Walt’s customers. Mark Schaecher simply loves people and would talk just to talk.

I always marveled at Mr. Schaecher finding the time he did. He was a man of great faith and was an amazing husband and father. Yet he always had time for his customers. If you had an issue with your car, he was there. If you came for gas, you got your gas pumped, your windows cleaned, your oil checked and usually a conversation. If you wanted to talk, Mr. Schaecher talked. He could talk with the best. We agreed politically, which always made it fun.

And when the world began to change and full-service stations began to disappear, Mr. Schaecher made it work. Even when he passed in 2017, Joe — and the rest of the family — truly did their best to take care of the many who relied on Walt’s.

As I began today’s sermonette on my phone, my tone was of bitterness. How could an institution like Walt’s wind up shuttered? My thoughts, however, quickly changed to the wonderful lessons learned from a relationship with a mighty special place. You cannot pass judgment when you do not have all the answers.

Thanks, Walt’s. Especially you, Mr. Schaecher.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.

