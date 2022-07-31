Marx: I was young before Davenport began construction on 53rd Street

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To the best of my knowledge:

● Apparently quarantine could not fix ignorance.

● Bettendorf gets an A in bridge lighting and a D-plus in street light timing. That’s up from last semester’s F. Congrats.

● Niabi Zoo, no matter how old you are, is still cool.

● If anyone is asking, I'm fluent in movie quotes and sarcasm, specializing in Caddyshack and Animal House.

● Batman is a second-rate superhero compared to Superman. He’s even behind Ironman. Come on.

● My world has come to boasting to my wife and son that I got gasoline for less than $4 a gallon. Sad.

● New menu means raised prices.

● Someone needs to tell all the self-checkout askers, this fish ain’t bitin’. You — a person — will ring-up my purchases, and I will have a conversation with you. I don’t care how long I stand in line. Are you listening, Target, Hy-vee, Farewell, Farm & Fleet? Seventeen minutes at the Moline Target last week.

● Here’s hoping Rock Island's Gary Hendren is back to 100% healthy and hitting them straight, again.

● Sad is real ingredients of food being the selling point.

● Some of us are really good at bad decisions.

● You can have a bad pizza, an average taco and some overpriced, not-so-tasty barbecue, but you can never get a bad Whitey’s chocolate marshmallow malt. I’m just sayin’.

● I cut carbs like everyone else, with a pizza cutter.

● Abs are cool, but cream-filled vanilla long johns are better.

● Moline High School made a great call in the hiring of Todd Thompson as its new athletic director. Hats off.

● Please remember that today’s good mood is brought to you by caffeine.

● Pancakes want to grow up to be waffles.

● I swear I had hair and was young when they began the mess that is Davenport’s 53rd Street project.

● Hy-Vee forgot it was really good at the grocery store game and has failed at trying to be Target.

● Clair Peterson did amazing work guiding the John Deere Classic. Andrew Lehman will do the same. Here’s hoping Deere and Co. and the PGA realize how special the JDC is.

● If you are a child of the '60s and '70s, like me, and want a dead-sober image in your mind, imagine what kind of crap our parents would have tweeted about us.

● “Candy corn is sugared ear wax.’’ Overheard at coffee

● Wearing Cargo shorts and the white New Balance shoes your late dad wore are a sign you have given up.

● Parenthood is one long hostage situation, and no one is coming to save you.

● I’m not telling you I won the big lottery, but I got a full tank of gas and three bags of groceries.

● I’m not a big TV news guy, but Paula Sands is just as good at what she does today as she was three decades ago. She remains the best at what she does.

● Who knew cooler-packing was an Olympic sport. Dude, no one cares about your beverage-to-ice and can-to-bottle ratio. Seriously.

● “I’m so bitter at the world, even my bowels are irritable.’’ Random dude in line at Panera Bread.

● Day drinking amateurs need to take a class on how not to annoy those of us having lunch.

● The Bears will again make Sundays tough on those of us who cannot give up on them.

● The best bumper sticker I read last week was: “Annoy a liberal, use facts and logic.’’

● It does not matter how the Quad City Times Bix 7 fits into your cardio plans — run, walk, crawl — the fact you are up on a Saturday exercising is amazing.