Marx: I was young before Davenport began construction on 53rd Street

To the best of my knowledge:
● Apparently quarantine could not fix ignorance.
● Bettendorf gets an A in bridge lighting and a D-plus in street light timing. That’s up from last semester’s F. Congrats.
● Niabi Zoo, no matter how old you are, is still cool.
● If anyone is asking, I'm fluent in movie quotes and sarcasm, specializing in Caddyshack and Animal House.
● Batman is a second-rate superhero compared to Superman. He’s even behind Ironman. Come on.
● My world has come to boasting to my wife and son that I got gasoline for less than $4 a gallon. Sad.
● New menu means raised prices.
● Someone needs to tell all the self-checkout askers, this fish ain’t bitin’. You — a person — will ring-up my purchases, and I will have a conversation with you. I don’t care how long I stand in line. Are you listening, Target, Hy-vee, Farewell, Farm & Fleet? Seventeen minutes at the Moline Target last week.
● Here’s hoping Rock Island's Gary Hendren is back to 100% healthy and hitting them straight, again.
● Sad is real ingredients of food being the selling point.
● Some of us are really good at bad decisions.
● You can have a bad pizza, an average taco and some overpriced, not-so-tasty barbecue, but you can never get a bad Whitey’s chocolate marshmallow malt. I’m just sayin’.
● I cut carbs like everyone else, with a pizza cutter.
● Abs are cool, but cream-filled vanilla long johns are better.
● Moline High School made a great call in the hiring of Todd Thompson as its new athletic director. Hats off.
● Please remember that today’s good mood is brought to you by caffeine.
● Pancakes want to grow up to be waffles.
● I swear I had hair and was young when they began the mess that is Davenport’s 53rd Street project.
● Hy-Vee forgot it was really good at the grocery store game and has failed at trying to be Target.
● Clair Peterson did amazing work guiding the John Deere Classic. Andrew Lehman will do the same. Here’s hoping Deere and Co. and the PGA realize how special the JDC is.
● If you are a child of the '60s and '70s, like me, and want a dead-sober image in your mind, imagine what kind of crap our parents would have tweeted about us.
● “Candy corn is sugared ear wax.’’ Overheard at coffee
● Wearing Cargo shorts and the white New Balance shoes your late dad wore are a sign you have given up.
● Parenthood is one long hostage situation, and no one is coming to save you.
● I’m not telling you I won the big lottery, but I got a full tank of gas and three bags of groceries.
● I’m not a big TV news guy, but Paula Sands is just as good at what she does today as she was three decades ago. She remains the best at what she does.
● Who knew cooler-packing was an Olympic sport. Dude, no one cares about your beverage-to-ice and can-to-bottle ratio. Seriously.
● “I’m so bitter at the world, even my bowels are irritable.’’ Random dude in line at Panera Bread.
● Day drinking amateurs need to take a class on how not to annoy those of us having lunch.
● The Bears will again make Sundays tough on those of us who cannot give up on them.
● The best bumper sticker I read last week was: “Annoy a liberal, use facts and logic.’’
● It does not matter how the Quad City Times Bix 7 fits into your cardio plans — run, walk, crawl — the fact you are up on a Saturday exercising is amazing.