MARX: 'I will never forget the face he gave me before I lost him in the smoke': A tragic fire in East Moline

Mathew was autistic, good in some settings, not as good in others, but Jordan was wonderful with his shadow, always looking out for his dude.

Mathew, I'm told, was forever happy, taking a sometimes strange and cold world at face value. He liked everyone and knew he had backup — Jordan — if things in his world got jumbled. Their relationship was one of love, trust and care.

"I miss my shadow,'' Jordan also posted.

The two slept in the basement of their East Moline home. It gets cold in most basements. Does in mine.

There was a space heater in that area of the Torres home, and it was cold Sunday night and into the early stages of Monday. The space heater where the big brother and little brother slept set a blanket on fire.

The fire's heat and smoke woke Jordan and Mathew. I can only imagine what ran through their minds, scrambling, dealing with the elements before them. The only way out was up.