MARX: I'd buy a new car just for the full tank of gas

To the best of my knowledge:
- My wife said she wanted to go somewhere expensive for dinner so I took her to the gas station and then to the grocery store. Come on, Joe. Stop stickin’ it to us.
- My plans and reality often live on different planets.
- Who was the genius who decided the standard issue for toast was two? A word, please.
- We all have that friend who asks the bartender to name all the beers he/she has on tap and then orders a Miller Lite. It automatically forces me to double the tip.
- The three best views in the Quad-Cities are: The overlook (to the Mississippi River) at Rock Island’s Sunset Marina, the next-to-last row of bleachers at Rock Island’s historic Douglas Park and the concourse level of Modern Woodmen Park catching all that amazing of the Mississippi River with baseball. No contest!
- Angie Sharp is a great hire by the city of Bettendorf. No more up at 1 a.m. and work by 2 a.m. for her. A huge loss for local TV, but a monster gain for Bettendorf.
- Joe Maddon, the best manager in baseball, will be working as soon as he wants to work. Great dude, great manager. He is going straight to heaven having had to deal with Cubs fans.
- I’m guessing there will be greeters in ugly vests at Denver Bronco football games now that the Walmart folks have purchased the team.
- I’d buy a new car just for the full tank of gas.
- You cannot make me blush, I am a member of the media. Just like Sean Hannity and any other talking head who says they are not.
- The world needs more people like Dave Struckman, the retired Davenport Police captain. He is forever giving of his time and his many talents to benefit local high school students. Great dude!
- If it ain’t broke, I can break it.
- The person who tells you he never swears has never stepped on a Lego in the middle of the night.
- Bad ideas always equal a good time. Smart, sensible ideas are never fun.
- Greatest hustle — among the thousands going on these days — is the restaurant or car repair shop adding an additional 3% to your credit card. Solution: I no longer eat at my favorite watering hole or go to my favorite mechanic.
- Never, I mean never, trust the dude who — with a straight face — orders a White Claw.
- From this day forward I will show my coffee some respect and never again call it a “Cup of Joe.’’ (Overheard at coffee shop).
- I’m young enough to believe I can, old enough to know I shouldn’t, but stupid enough to do it anyway.
- My biggest fear about becoming a zombie is all the walking that comes with it.
- Kate Middleton was simply the mother of every 4-year-old at a public event.
- No one cares who plays on the LIV Golf Tour. Seriously, our president has allowed inflation to reach a 40-year high, gas prices have found the sky and a recession is but days away, but we are worried who tees it up where.
- The best nicknames are the ones people don’t know they have.
- I laugh loudly each time I see the guy — decked from head to toe in Carhartt clothing — who has never pounded a nail, laid a brick or poured a yard of concrete in his life.
- We all ask how you want your burger grilled, but still cook them all the same. I’ll even set the “special’’ ones off to the side of the plate for effect.
- The vacation never really starts until you have passed airport security.
- Chuck Grassley gives those of us who are Kim Reynolds fans a bad name.
- Liz Boardman, who decided to finally free herself from 15-hour workdays, was a tremendous writer, editor and communicator. I enjoyed her leadership and guidance the last five years. The void of her leaving The Moline Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times for a new challenge, is local journalism’s loss and her new company’s gain. Class act.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.