MARX: If it's a bill, my mailbox is under quarantine

To the best of my knowledge:
- It's not a party unless something gets broken.
- If everywhere you go there is a problem, guess what?
- Some folks see jumping to conclusions and running their respective mouths as exercise.
- "Life has no remote, get up and change it yourself.'' A mother — I'm assuming — to a whiny teenage girl in the parking lot of the Bettendorf Fareway. Social distancing prevented me from hugging her.
- Those big blue arrows pointing one way at the grocery store are not someone's art project. Dude, how hard can it be to go the right way at the grocery store?
- Apparently a $6 cup of coffee makes people interesting.
- If an animal killed me in the wild would it stop and take a picture of it?
- The busiest intersection in Davenport is the people cutting through the Quad-City Times' parking lot. Holy cow, the new I-74.
- "If it's good news I'm taking all the credit. If it's bad news I'm blaming others,'' said any politician ever, but one in particular over the last month.
- ESPN's televised games of H-O-R-S-E were like watching a daily White House press briefing ... B-R-U-T-A-L.
- Finger-guns, head-nods and right-eye-winks are making a comeback. The only thing missing is the Members Only jacket.
- If I only would have answered that chain letter in 1978 all of this nonsense never would have happened.
- If non-essential were a team, it would be the Chicago Cubs.
- Big Foot is the social distancing champion of all time.
- There are some people we should not tell when the quarantine is over.
- We've all dated someone we wanted to feed to a tiger.
- If the mailman has a bill in his truck, I'd like him to know my mailbox is under quarantine.
- Never underestimate a woman who understands baseball.
- My son has entered the home school transfer portal and is entertaining all offers. And I am listening to all offers.
- You can only delay breakfast, you cannot skip it.
- Why do large businesses feel the need to tell us just they are giving back in these troubled times? It's called guilt.
- Friday night from 8 to 8:20 p.m., several schools are turning on their stadium lights in honor of the Class of 2020. It's amazing the determination of those who teach and coach our children. Teachers, student and families have made the best of a bad situation, going to great lengths to educate our young people during over the past month. Coaches, handcuffed by ridiculous rules, have offered words of faith, hope and encouragement through group texts. Administrators have spent sleepless nights worrying how to assure seniors there will be the usual things down the home stretch seniors deserve like a prom or graduation. If your social distancing stance allows it, take a drive tonight by as many local stadiums as you can and give a honk letting a special group of young people know we care.
