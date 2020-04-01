MARX: I'm a Cub's fan now. April Fool's.

To the best of my knowledge:
- You are not stuck at home; you are safe at home.
- Everyone needs a little "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" in their lives. Best thing I've watched all week.
- Humor is someone calling themselves a pioneer woman, because of all the baking, sewing and yard work they are doing these days, but saying it via text and Facetime.
- Best thing our president did last week was abandon the performative and embrace the authentic. I did get a chuckle, however, when he told us he had beautiful hair.
- Next, apocalypse barbers must be essential.
- Apparently some pothole-fixing machines locally have been quarantined.
- If I am to do my part and stay inside, there must be a ban on anything "Bachelor," "Bachelorette," Justin Bieber and local TV news and sports people doing their work newscasts at home in front of their fireplaces. The only thing missing is a pipe, slippers and June Cleaver.
- I don't care what Shakespeare accomplished in quarantine.
- Somewhere there is a kid who brought home the class hamster for spring break.
- Greatest acting job ever was me telling my doctor's appointment lady I was sad to have to reschedule my colonoscopy.
- "One of the things I miss most about this mess is the guy, gal or family sneaking in late for church and watching all the heads turn when they walk in.'' (A friend I hadn't talked to in six months)
- Some people would be a lot more likable if it wasn't for the stuff that comes out of the hole in the middle of their face.
- "Stay safe'' has replaced "sounds good'' as the most annoying saying out there.
- Before you blast e-learning for schools and take a shot at a teacher or an administrator, step back. These are unique and difficult times and people are going to great lengths to bring our children the best — and safest — education they can. Understand the lives of teachers and administrators have been tossed upside down as well. I applaud the effort.
- "I have determined that 9 p.m. is proper time to remove your day-wearing sweats and put on your pajama sweats,'' says a friend working from home. He is the same man who said he was going to put a glass of wine in each of the rooms in his house and call it a pub crawl.
- What happens if we flash the bat signal and Batman and Robin are in quarantine?
- Everyone knows a "back into parking spaces'' dude, who thinks he is an over-the-road trucker because he can back in his pickup truck.
- It might be my math, but March just had like 120 days, right?
- Nobody in the history of calm down has ever calmed down after being asked to calm down. Now you know what a trip to the grocery store is like.
- I have decided to become a Chicago Cubs fan. OK, check the calendar. That's right, it's April 1.
