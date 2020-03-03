MARX: 'It's good to know what to do': Girl Scouts get lesson in self-defense at Eldridge martial arts studio

The recent Girl Scout self-defense class drew rave reviews from Troop 1186 leader Heather Pacha, who at times got caught up in the lesson.

"They love activities where there is something that tests them,'' Pacha said of Troop 1186. "And this certainly does. It tests their minds and their physical abilities, and that's great. There is no wrong age to start this. In fact, the earlier the better. This is great. It's physical; it's mental; and he (Carstens) does a great job of relating.''

Carstens' ability to understand his audience and the group's willingness to learn made for a successful morning.

Emphasizing the five levels of awareness to employ when encountering a troubling situation and what action to take, Carstens got the Scouts' attention immediately.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He talked about the importance of knowing one's surroundings, and the options for action if trouble arises.

"Situational awareness is important,'' Carstens said to the group. "I have a code word with my daughter. If she is somewhere and feels threatened, she calls me and shares the word.

"It's also knowing where you are, what is going on, and it's having a plan in case something escalates to having to take action,'' he added.