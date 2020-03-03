MARX: 'It's good to know what to do': Girl Scouts get lesson in self-defense at Eldridge martial arts studio

ELDRIDGE — As rocker Billy Idol's "Cradle of Love'' roared in the background, they marched, some smiling, some puzzled, into the Ego Eimi Martial Arts training area.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 1186, based in Princeton and Eldridge, Iowa, were about to get a unique life lesson.
For 65 minutes, girls ages 9 to 11 learned — and embraced — a variety of self-defense techniques, as well as the Cooper Color Condition 5 Levels of Awareness. Each troop member was a willing participant in a program brought to life by an off-the-charts instructor.
Trained for decades by martial arts legends Gary Schroeder and Nick and Travis Tarpein, Ego Eimi instructor/owner Dan Carstens was refreshing in his approach. Several times a year, Carstens offers self-defense training at Ego Eimi to women's groups, including Quad-Cities area Girl Scouts.
Personable and armed with the ability to reach all ages, Carstens does not charge for the sessions, usually scheduled on Saturdays. He leaves an open envelope out in case anyone wants to make a donation to the King's Harvest shelter in Davenport.
"King's Harvest doesn't know it's us,'' Carstens said of the annual donation. "We have some (self-defense) classes, put the envelope out there, and if someone puts something in the envelope, then we drop it off at King's Harvest. They do great work there, and the people from our self-defense classes have been generous.''
The recent Girl Scout self-defense class drew rave reviews from Troop 1186 leader Heather Pacha, who at times got caught up in the lesson.
"They love activities where there is something that tests them,'' Pacha said of Troop 1186. "And this certainly does. It tests their minds and their physical abilities, and that's great. There is no wrong age to start this. In fact, the earlier the better. This is great. It's physical; it's mental; and he (Carstens) does a great job of relating.''
Carstens' ability to understand his audience and the group's willingness to learn made for a successful morning.
Emphasizing the five levels of awareness to employ when encountering a troubling situation and what action to take, Carstens got the Scouts' attention immediately.
He talked about the importance of knowing one's surroundings, and the options for action if trouble arises.
"Situational awareness is important,'' Carstens said to the group. "I have a code word with my daughter. If she is somewhere and feels threatened, she calls me and shares the word.
"It's also knowing where you are, what is going on, and it's having a plan in case something escalates to having to take action,'' he added.
The goal for everyone is to never have to defend yourself, he said, adding that it's best if a situation can be resolved without action. Carstens did, however, leave the youngsters with plenty of options to defend themselves.
"That was the most fun, learning to have a stance and then punch and kick,'' said Troop 1186 member Kenna Kibler. "It's good to be ready and aware, and it's good to know what to do if you have to act.''
Knowing members of the group still had something left in the tank, Carstens used the final 10 minutes of the session to run them through a series of cardio stations, including a stair run, battle ropes, a heavy bag carry, and body-weight squats. It left the group fatigued and those watching appreciative of the effort.
"I can see why this is popular,'' Pacha said. "You have a great teacher, but the girls are also challenged. We all can take something from this.''
Carstens, ever modest, did have one outside-the-box hope.
"I have always thought this would be a good thing to offer in schools,'' he said.
He's right. It would. With people like Carstens doing the teaching.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com