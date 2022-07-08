Marx: It was an honor to know you, Coach Thompson

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Legendary Moline basketball coach Herb Thompson, who passed recently at age 91, was my first impression.

FYI: Rich Little’s (Google him.) legacy is safe.

Borrowing from his nasally tone and his refusal to ever publicly chide a player, I often repeated, much to the delight of family and Moline friends, his post-game radio interviews.

“Well, uh, uh, I thought Phil (McKay) shot the ball well and played tremendous defense,’’ Coach Thompson would say sitting in the radio crow’s nest high above historic Wharton Field House.

It must be noted, those were dangerous days for me. It was tough being a huge Moline hoops fan when you are a junior high student in Rock Island public schools and secretly planning a move to Alleman High School.

“And Scott (Thompson) gave us a boost offensively and “Demps,’’ (Milke Dempsey) might have had, uh, well, uh, uh, his best game in the post.’’

I would continue, repeating Thompson’s words.“ Uh, well, uh, and Milke Lefler….Well, uh, he was just Mike and that is a good thing if you know what I mean. We had a really good night. You know, we have the best fans and our students, like always, gave us a boost.’’

He was, in every interview, gracious to his opponent win or lose, and would never take any high school player to task.

Thing is, Coach Thompson – and I never called him anything differently – was gracious at every turn in the nine decades the Good Lord gave him. How he carried himself in post-game radio interviews was how was in life.

Coach Thompson was a man of faith and of deep humility. He was dedicated to his wife, his family and his profession, first as a Hall of Fame basketball coach and teacher, and later as arguably the most popular real estate agent on the local landscape.

He was first class at every turn.

The aforementioned “Phil,’’ was my cousin Phil McKay, who along with Coach’s Thompson’s son, Scott, were three-year varsity players at Moline in the early 1970s. My late cousin was a tremendous athlete and a wonderful person, who – for reasons I still don’t know – always – and I mean always – allowed me to tag along. Scott Thompson would have an all-state career at Moline, a tremendous college career at Iowa, flirt with the NBA, and then become a successful college coach before moving into the private sector. Like his father, Scott Thompson is a faith-filled, humble and gracious man.

My affection for Moline hoops meant attending every Moline game during my cousin’s high school career, lurking in the stands for Saturday morning practices and sitting with the Moline players while watching the sophomore game. It is where I learned to barely tolerate Black Jack chewing gum, the brand that Robert “Waxy’’ Waxenberg distributed to players – and me – before every contest. It must be noted, “Waxy’’ was my second impression.

Hanging around, watching him teach, seeing first hand how prepared he was, is where I first came to admire the coach in Coach Thompson. With respect to the high school athletes of today, basketball in those days was better. It was fundamentally sound, it was the thing to do on a Friday and gyms were packed. It was a weekly clinic on how to play the game the right way, in front of huge crowds, against great players and coaches. Pressure to succeed was at every turn, yet Coach Thompson never bent or changed his above-reproach ways.

An all-state high school player who would later captain the University of Iowa squad, Coach Thompson – doing things the right way – posted a Hall of Fame-worthy record at Moline of 218-112.

He went toe-to-toe with the likes of Quincy’s Sherrill Hancks, Galesburg’s John Thiel, Rock Island's Bob Riley/Jerry Leggett, Alleman’s Don Morris and East Moline's Ernie Kivisto and Cliff Talley, all Hall of Famers themselves. Every Friday, he was staring down the barrel of a great coach in his own conference.

Like those names mentioned with him, Thompson was a program builder. Basketball hopefuls in Moline wanted to play for him. They wanted to win, they wanted to be better players, but they wanted his guidance to make them better people. He was a stickler for fundamentals, never let the moment be bigger than the overall message and truly cared about the young men he coached.

No one, even the cousin of the starting forward who was always hanging around, was ever left out. Cool is the head coach letting you sit behind the bench at Quincy, at Galesburg and at Rock Island. Try explaining to your junior high classmates, who are rooting for Rock Island, why you are sitting behind the Moline bench and cheering for the Maroons

When the rigors of being a Western Big 6 coach and a teacher at Moline High School wore him down, Thompson shifted his career to real estate.

It was a perfect match. A man brilliant at fostering relationships was helping people make the biggest purchase of their lives, working to find them just the right place to build a legacy of their own. His ability to relate to those from all walks and truly care about the well being of all involved, made him a success in business.

“Coach, the house in Moline you showed us, just came in second to this house in Bettendorf,’’ I said on a Sunday phone conversation two decades ago. Our realtor, my best friend, asked Coach Thompson to scout properties in Illinois or us. And he did. And he knew exactly what we were looking for. The two matched perfectly, save for a swimming pool.

Through the years, when our paths crossed, Coach Thompson always wanted to know about family, my work and all that comes with life. He called when he heard my cousin had passed and talked about those days decades ago and how much fun – long past the conventional retirement age – he was having making a difference in people’s lives.

He was forever a gracious and caring man, put on earth to guide the many he served.

And yes, he laughed every time he heard me imitate him.

It was an honor, Coach.