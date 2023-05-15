When the St. Louis Cardinals are bad, and they are awful this season, there is only one thing Birds on the Bat fans can do.

Blame the Chicago Cubs. Always blame the Cubs.

Or in this case, blame the guy who came over from the Cubs this offseason.

That’s right, if the Cardinals are bad, it’s got to be the Cubs’ fault. And in this case, the Cardinals, and their fans, have blamed former Cub Wilson Contreras.

And rightly so.

It’s a case of the “Ex-Cub Curse.’’

If you have been a frequent flier to my slice of the word the past four decades, you know I harbor a heavy disdain for all that is Chicago Cubs. I don’t like their players (love former manager Joe Maddon), their fans and that dump of a ballpark they try to scam you into believing is some sort of cathedral.

Hardly. Dump. With a capital “D.’’

Today’s sermonette, however, is not all about the shack at 1060 West Addison; it is about the St. Louis Cardinals investing heavily in a former Cubs catcher and becoming the laughingstock of the National League. The Cards are at or near the bottom of a division they won the season before, despite just taking two of three from the Northsiders.

Contreras, with just a lifetime batting average of .257 and nothing higher than .243 the past three seasons, was supposed to be the last piece to the Cardinals’ World Series-contending puzzle.

And what happens when you place your trust in a former Cub?

Disaster.

Hence, 2023 so far for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Ex-Cub Curse is alive in St. Louis and hangs over the team’s worst start ever. Contreras has been so bad behind the dish, he has been relegated to the club’s designated hitter and will be tried in the outfield in hopes of justifying paying a moody, pouttish, defensive liability and poor game-caller $87 million-plus over five years.

It must be noted, Contreras is not the only culprit this season for the Cardinals. But he is an ex-Cub and a good team that sported a great catcher for two decades signs a catcher who cannot call a game, frame pitches and lacks leadership. Even with a plus-plus throwing arm, Contreras has thrown out just 30% of would-be base stealers across his career.

Again, all are recipes for disaster, with the main ingredient being an ex-Cub.

To be blunt, Contreras is not a Cardinals’ guy. He was brought up in the Cubs’ system and therefore is damaged goods in the eyes of those who loudly lamented his signing from the moment he put pen to paper.

Me…

It also must be noted, Contreras is not the first Cub to go to another club and ruin its chances of being a champion. I hate tossing the late – and great – Bill Buckner – he of batting titles and 2,700-plus Big-League hits – under the bus – but he was a Chicago Cub before he went to the Boston Red Sox in 1986. My apologies to Billy Buck (he was a great dude), but I’m making a point here. Ex-Cubs ruin everything for great organizations.

The Cubs couldn’t wait to rid themselves of Contreras and bring in two gold glove-winning catchers to handle their pitching staff in Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhardt. Chicago’s pitching staff, horrible under Contreras the past five years, has been off-the-charts since his departure. And the Cardinals’ staff, with Contreras at the controls, has gone off the rails.

What will happen with Contreras is anyone’s guess, but the Cardinals dropped almost $90 mil on one dude instead of finding a decent closer, a quality starting pitcher and one true big leaguer in the outfield.

It’s a curse, I tell you. The Ex-Cubs’ curse, and it’s the Cubs’ fault the Cardinals are horrible.