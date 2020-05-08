MARX: Korean Baseball and bat flips will have to do...for now

My phone read 1:09.
As in 1:09 a.m.
"Dude, you got no chance,'' I said to myself, knowing the 20-ounce Diet Coke I tossed back two hours prior did not have enough kick to save me.
I had just watched the Chicago White Sox of 2005 go ya-ya three times in one inning against Randy Johnson — Hall of Famer to-be Randy Johnson — he then of the New York Yankees. No team had ever went back-to-back-to-back off the Big Unit.
Now, though, ESPN was about to bring me the KBO League, the best professional baseball South Korea has to offer. The best live professional baseball I'm going to get until we untangle from the coronavirus.
I didn't care if dudes were wearing face coverings and stadiums were void of fans, I was about to get a baseball game with a score yet to be determined.
You bet I love me some Korean baseball. Yeah, buddy. Me and the KBO.
Truth is, I knew nothing about the KBO.
After some light research, I knew the SK Wyverns have been one of the top teams in the league and learned their 2019 season ended on a sour note.
The SK Wyverns entered the final month of the season in first place by seven games. If they maintained that lead they would earn automatic entry into the Korean Series. On the last day of the season, the Wyverns lost the lead to Doosan, completing a monumental collapse and missed the playoffs. Then their pitching ace, Kwang Hyun Kim, signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The SK Wyverns would now be my KBO version of Chicago Cubs, meaning they choked down the stretch, probably have a dumpy stadium and likely did something spectacular in 2016 to have ruined my year. I officially don't like the SK Wyverns.
It was brought to my attention there are Americans playing in South Korea. I will root for them, but will save all my individual cheering for Eui-Ji-Yang, my new favorite player.
My man Yang is 33 and catcher with the NC Dinos. Last season, Big E hit .354/.438/.574, led the KBO in all three categories while hitting 20 home runs in 118 games — with more walks than strikeouts. Last year was his first season with the Dinos after spending nine campaigns with the Doosan Bears. Dude had more walks than strikeouts and is old by KBO standards. What's not to love?
Hopefully, Eui Ji and the Dinos handle those rotten the SK Wyverns each time out this season and the Wyverns — and I'm sure what is a dumpy ballpark — finish in last place.
To be honest, the real reason I harbor any KBO love is the amazing bat flips when a KBO player belts a home run. I can't get enough of them. The bigger the better the badder. They put American bat flips to shame.
In the United States, a 10-worthy bat flip will get you yelled at by the other team and a two-seam fastball in your ear next time you bat. In South Korea, the bat flip is celebrated, re-created and I'm sure practiced. It is an art relished by one and all.
Give me blat flips, please. Lots and lots of bat flips.
At 1:15 a.m. frustration sets in. The game I stayed up to watch is in a rain delay. It's only fitting. I'm fighting to stay awake to watch baseball in the middle of pandemic — way past my bedtime — and I get a rain delay.
Murphy's got nothing on Marxie's Law.
Moments later, a report comes in that an arena next to another KBO stadium is on fire. That game is also on hold because of smoke. No switching to that contest so I can watch.
At 1:27 a.m on May 5, I call it a morning. No big league baseball, no college baseball and no minor league games. High School baseball in Illinois is also a coronavirus casualty.
And my first KBO attempt fails.
I will, however, try again. I have to root against those nasty SK Wyverns, their dumpy ballpark and the fans who open every conversation with: "I've been a diehard SK Wyverns fan since birth.''
Bat flips rock!
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
