Marx: Larry 'The Flag Man' Eckhardt touched lives of many

Lt. Nick Seefeld understands the world around us and the importance of social distancing.
The veteran Aledo Police officer also knows firsthand the impact Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt had on thousands and wants him to receive the heartfelt and respect-filled farewell he deserves.
Eckhardt, known lovingly across the country as "The Flag Man," lost his battle with cancer this week at age 63. There is a gofundme page set up to assist with medical and funeral expenses.
"There can — because of social distancing — only be 10 at a time at the funeral home to honor Larry," Seefeld said in a heartfelt phone conversation about a man many came to love and respect for his unselfish ways and undying respect for those who served.
Visitation for Eckhardt, of Little York, is Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Aledo's Fippinger Funeral Home.
"I want those people worried about paying their respects to Larry, those who loved what he did but didn't know him firsthand, knowing they can honor him by filling our town with flags on Saturday," Seefeld said. "If you are comfortable with that, I believe it would be a great tribute to fill the streets (of Aledo) with flags in his honor."
Eckhardt, who served in the U.S. Marine reserves, was passionate about honoring those on the front lines. His love, care and desire rubbed off on the thousands over 14 states who came to know, care about and respect him.
Fifteen years ago, Eckhardt, an International Harvester retiree, attended a funeral for a fallen soldier void of American flags. From that point, Seefeld said Eckhardt — who began with only 50 flags — made it his life's work to honor every soldier and first responder he could with an American flag tribute.
Some have said Eckhardt was responsible for 500,000 flags being placed, from funeral homes to cemeteries, for fallen soldiers and first responders.
"I personally worked with him and was amazed at his compassion, his care and the respect he had for those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Seefeld said of Eckhardt, who received the DAR Medal of Honor in 2011, was named Honorary Member of the Kentucky Colonels in 2013 and received the Judah P. Benjamin award from the Daughters of the Confederacy in 2013. On June 14, 2012, Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn declared that day as Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt Day in Illinois in honor of his service to our veterans.
"Here — in our area — we've lost seven soldiers since 9-11, and he played an important role in honoring the fallen and securing volunteers to assemble flags," Seefeld said.
Whether you were a regular to Eckhardt's world and his noble cause or a one-timer who admired his humility, his genuineness stood out. Nothing was ever about him, but simply paying respect to those who protected us. Few, if any, could generate care for cause like Eckhardt. By example, he turned strangers into friends and non-believers into believers.
"He would drop everything in his world and make sure a soldier or first responder — no matter where it was — was honored in the right way," Seefeld said of Eckhardt. "When someone loses a loved one, there is nothing you can say or do. It's just the way things are. You might be that person who couldn't make it to a visitation or you weren't close with the person who passed but you wanted to honor them for their service. Larry gave everyone that chance. He made it easy on everyone. I never saw anyone not happy to jump in and help when Larry was involved."
The passing of someone so dedicated to honoring the lives of others leaves more than a personal loss. For years everyone knew The Flag Man would answer the call, make things right, step forward and rally others to pay a proper tribute.
Now, though, that beacon of hope, the light that always shined, has dimmed.
"First, you make sure a proper tribute is paid to a wonderful man," Seefeld said of Eckhardt. "Only then do you worry as to who will carry on the tradition or if anyone can. It will take a special, special person to carry on."
Because there was only one Larry "The Flag Man" Eckhardt, and he cannot be replaced.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.
