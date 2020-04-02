Marx: Larry 'The Flag Man' Eckhardt touched lives of many

Whether you were a regular to Eckhardt's world and his noble cause or a one-timer who admired his humility, his genuineness stood out. Nothing was ever about him, but simply paying respect to those who protected us. Few, if any, could generate care for cause like Eckhardt. By example, he turned strangers into friends and non-believers into believers.

"He would drop everything in his world and make sure a soldier or first responder — no matter where it was — was honored in the right way," Seefeld said of Eckhardt. "When someone loses a loved one, there is nothing you can say or do. It's just the way things are. You might be that person who couldn't make it to a visitation or you weren't close with the person who passed but you wanted to honor them for their service. Larry gave everyone that chance. He made it easy on everyone. I never saw anyone not happy to jump in and help when Larry was involved."

The passing of someone so dedicated to honoring the lives of others leaves more than a personal loss. For years everyone knew The Flag Man would answer the call, make things right, step forward and rally others to pay a proper tribute.

Now, though, that beacon of hope, the light that always shined, has dimmed.