MARX: Lessons Iowans have not learned: The left lane is for passing

The morning sun, as one navigates Interstate 80 heading East, does not peek. Nor does it sneak.
No, it blasts, it blares and knocks off most of the hope you have set aside for the day. Ah, but the sun it is not the single frustration one encounters with an early morning drive from Coralville, Iowa, to one’s new office in Moline, and a return trip each night.
It might not even be in the top 10.
Through the years, I have chronicled my frustration with behind-the-wheel skills of Iowans and what seems to be every Iowan’s birthright of driving — on a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 80 — leisurely in the left lane.
The left lane — as the late Jack Marx strong-armed into my brain — “is for passing."
Drive in the right, pass in the left. After bragging how many dead people vote Democratic in Chicago each election, Illinoisans’ favorite thing to do is make fun of how Iowans drive.
As someone who spends two hours daily on I-80 dashing between Coralville and its highly overrated Trader Joe’s and Moline, I can safely say Iowans — as a whole — are struggle mightily as interstate drivers. Apparently someone, somewhere along the way, told them “Hey, just get out in that lane and chill. If it’s a 70 mph zone, just cruise out there at 69-70. That line of cars and semis behind you are in no hurry. You know what, 68 is better than 70.’’
Alas, Iowans are not alone. We are a nation of wrong laners, comfortable cruisers and brutal behind the wheelers.
Some states are even challenge-worthy to Iowans as less-than perfect traveler on my personal stretch of I-80 between Coralville and Moline.
Like:
- Kentucky.. OMG! Since the state license plates boast the great Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, every Kentucky driver attacks I-80 with the same fervor as a Derby jockey. They go to the inside rail — the left lane — and stay, apparently having I’m sure seen this strategy work in some featured race at Churchill Downs. It might have been great for Secretariat but it has no place on I-80 at 7 p.m. on any given Tuesday. In my research, it must be noted, Kentucky drivers are working feverishly to unseat Iowans as the nation’s worst.
- Colorado… Everyone is on auto-pilot. If they get there, they get there. If not, no one cares.
- Missouri. Apparently Missouri drivers are jealous they are not from Iowa or Illinois and each time they see a license plate from the aforementioned states, they are going to get in front of them and driver slower than the dude from Colorado kicking back and working on a Rocky Mountain high. Apparently, Missouri-sold cars do not come with a gas pedal.
- Florida…They retire to a warmer climate and the early dinner specials, but miss the grandkids. I’ve been to Florida many times, it is a left-lane world.
- New York… What, not enough traffic? In true New York fashion polite “get over’’ wave is met with a not-so-polite gesture you cannot mention in a family newspaper.
- Tie…Arizona/California: I get it, it’s warm where they come from and they are in a hurry. It seems as though they are always trying to make up the time difference. They are good for getting home in a hurry, but lack the ability to cautiously navigate a two-land situation. Apparently they don’t have radar checks in either state.
Every morning, as I passed the overrated (friendly staff) at Trader Joe’s and make my way to the Quad-Cities, I tell myself this is the day my blood pressure will not spike and I will be able to deal with “different’’ methods of navigating a certain stretch of interstate highway.
And by West Branch, where I’m told there are two sunrises and two sunsets each day, I have tossed all hope out the window.
Retired columnist John Marx can be reached at buffy531958@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!