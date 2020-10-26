MARX: Lessons Iowans have not learned: The left lane is for passing

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The morning sun, as one navigates Interstate 80 heading East, does not peek. Nor does it sneak.

No, it blasts, it blares and knocks off most of the hope you have set aside for the day. Ah, but the sun it is not the single frustration one encounters with an early morning drive from Coralville, Iowa, to one’s new office in Moline, and a return trip each night.

It might not even be in the top 10.

Through the years, I have chronicled my frustration with behind-the-wheel skills of Iowans and what seems to be every Iowan’s birthright of driving — on a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 80 — leisurely in the left lane.

The left lane — as the late Jack Marx strong-armed into my brain — “is for passing."

Drive in the right, pass in the left. After bragging how many dead people vote Democratic in Chicago each election, Illinoisans’ favorite thing to do is make fun of how Iowans drive.