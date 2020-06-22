MARX: Let's all hold our change up to the light like the cashier

To the best of my knowledge:
* Yes, Chicago Bears' Coach Matt Nagy was in the Quad-Cities watching his kids play baseball this past weekend, but no, he was not looking for a starting quarterback.
* I remember when yoga was called Twister.
* If we all screamed for ice cream someone will call the cops.
* To save some time, some folks should buy their shorts already bunched.
* Wouldn't it be fun if we all started lifting up the change we get back from the store cashier to make sure what we are getting is not counterfeit?
* We all have that friend who needs a speed bump from their brain to their mouth. As I pen this, I am having coffee with mine.
* The health-conscious types should remember the bigger the candy bar the more exercise your arm gets raising it up to your mouth. This also holds true with hot dogs, tacos and deep-dish pizza. I bring this to you after several decades of exhausting trials.
* I watch Property Brothers every Saturday just so I can ask my wife which brother is which.
* I have seen the truth; it does not make sense.
* Life has become one big "I don't know.''
* Store-bought ice has replaced the french fry and the fountain soda as the single greatest hustle in the history of the world. Five-plus bucks for bag of frozen water that costs a penny to make. It joins the $12 omelet.
* "I will turn this car around,'' is the biggest vacation-dad bluff in the history of the world, because no one wanted a break from home more than him.
* It is still not worth the 10 cents you save at the pump to drive one's car from Illinois to Iowa to purchase gasoline, so stay in your your state.
* I can still do the Macarena. Can you?
* Being an adult is the dumbest thing I have ever done.
* The emergency room team at Unity Point Trinity's Utica Ridge (Bettendorf) facility is beyond amazing. They handled a recent family emergency with care, quickness and compassion.
* We all know that one dude who still has his Christmas lights up. The guy who used the early COVID-19 unity thing as an excuse to turn them on/refuse to take them down, but still has them hanging three months after that.
* Facemasks are the new air fresheners around our rear view mirrors.
* Always end an advice session with "I don't know for sure,'' so no one can blame you for ruining their life.
* You want fun and cheap entertainment? Take a Sunday afternoon and watch out-of-towners try to navigate the Bettendorf round-a-bout.
* "Calorie-reducing'' in my world is taking the veggies off my bacon cheeseburger.'' (A portly pal of mine).
* There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing the use of cauliflower as pizza crust.
* I kinda miss Bernie Sanders' rants on how a millionaire like him is the only one who understands the working class.
* Bazooka Bubble Gum -- the candy that launched a thousand dental careers -- is still the greatest gum ever produced.
* Someone told me that being sarcastic adds years to your life. If that's true, I know a bunch of folks that are going to live forever.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
