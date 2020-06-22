MARX: Let's all hold our change up to the light like the cashier

* Store-bought ice has replaced the french fry and the fountain soda as the single greatest hustle in the history of the world. Five-plus bucks for bag of frozen water that costs a penny to make. It joins the $12 omelet.

* "I will turn this car around,'' is the biggest vacation-dad bluff in the history of the world, because no one wanted a break from home more than him.

* It is still not worth the 10 cents you save at the pump to drive one's car from Illinois to Iowa to purchase gasoline, so stay in your your state.

* I can still do the Macarena. Can you?

* Being an adult is the dumbest thing I have ever done.

* The emergency room team at Unity Point Trinity's Utica Ridge (Bettendorf) facility is beyond amazing. They handled a recent family emergency with care, quickness and compassion.

* We all know that one dude who still has his Christmas lights up. The guy who used the early COVID-19 unity thing as an excuse to turn them on/refuse to take them down, but still has them hanging three months after that.

* Facemasks are the new air fresheners around our rear view mirrors.