MARX: Life decisions:: Capture the day? Or eat Adolph's tacos and Whitey's and nap?

To the best of my knowledge:
- I’m setting the over-and-under at 10 for the number of politicians who will take credit for the new I-74 bridge. Five from Illinois and five from Iowa. There should be zero; the people of the two states made it happen.
- We must never put the city of Bettendorf in charge of anything to do with lights, especially a new bridge. Have you been to Bettendorf and experienced its stoplight timing? Confusion awaits.
- There is always that one person who takes a bite of food just before you decide to have a prayer.
- If leftover Alfano’s Pizza at 7 a.m. is wrong, I don't want to be right.
- It’s OK to pray for the suspension system of my car. I drive Davenport’s 4th Street, Rock Island’s 5th Ave and most any street in Moline.
- Nothing messes up a good Friday like finding out it is Tuesday.
- The lady at the local coffee house is upset because my pal — “Jimmy the Genius’’ — told her: “I just reported you to PETA for continuing to beat a dead horse.’’ I spit my over-priced fountain soda when he said it.
- If a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, shouldn’t that be the spot where the neighbor's son goes to learn how to play the saxophone?
- He who knows the least knows it the loudest.
- The secret to looking younger is telling people you are older.
- The Tomahawk Chop for the Atlanta Braves became a social issue in the World Series? It’s not an issue in March through October, but is it in November? Low-hanging and classless move by one of the alphabet networks.
- Adele ... BORING. Oprah ... Ditto.
- Ham salad rocks, but not at $6.99 a pound. Ranks right up there with fast-food french fries, movie theater concessions and any fountain soda in America.
- Davenport’s flood plan is 50 years and a billion dollars in destruction too late. Do not applaud it.
- Normal Community High School’s concession pork chop sandwich was named best in the state of Illinois. Wrong … I can name three high school booster clubs in the Illinois’ Quad-Cities that are better. And for good measure, one in Iowa.
- There should be a club for 60-somethings like me to remember what we walked into a room for.
- I believe there are three people left in the state of Illinois who have yet to announce they are running for Congresswoman Cheri Bustos’ seat. The bandwagon is filled. And not one of them will be as good as her.
- The world needs more folks like Bob “Mr. Thanksgiving’’ Vogelbaugh. I’m just sayin’.
- The best holiday gathering goal is to find a way to be promoted to the kids’ table.
- Gift bags are the single greatest invention of the 21st century.
- I’m not sure if I actually have free time or I’m forgetting crap.
- Apparently there is no shortage of workers willing to robo-dial me for an extended car warranty the day before a holiday.
- The batteries in the TV room TV remote just went dead. The home-from-college freshman just walked to the drawer, retrieved new batteries and changed the old. Not once did he smack the remote against the couch he was sitting on. Where did I fail him?
- My mind says: “Capture the Day.’’ My heart says Adolph’s Tacos and Whitey’s and a nap.
- Is there a standard for “hell to pay,’’ for sneaking off to watch college football at a wedding?
- There is no such thing as too much moxie.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.