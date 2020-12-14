MARX: Linda Klier treated everyone as her own

Allow me to explain why a photo of Wrigley Field — hideous in my eyes — accompanies today’s sermonette.
Linda Klier hated — I mean, loathed — having her photo taken. And the next best thing to that is running a photo of a place that meant so much to her.
Plus, she told me long ago, to make sure her picture never ran in print or online. To that, I would rather walk through hell in a gasoline suit than tangle with Linda Klier.
Linda, who I adored, left us recently at age 81, having worked a marriage that lasted 60 years. She boasted five fun-loving children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, countless loved pets and hundreds — not an exaggeration — of others who passed through the doors of Casa De Klier through the years as members of her family.
Some stayed a couple nights, some a week or two, others a year or two. One longtime Klier pal, stayed his last two years of high school and his first years of college.
Linda Klier’s home truly was your home and you were but a stranger once.
It is hard to convey how much love you had for someone who you were forever at odds with, but that was my relationship with Linda Klier. Someone who treated me, and countless others like me, as one of her own. Her children were more than friends to many of us, they were/are family.
Linda and I fought — forever — over her steadfast love and devotion to the Chicago Cubs, though I thought fondly of her and husband, Bill, when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.
We battled over bridge, and she — rather firmly — proved its worth both as a skilled game of cards, but also to its benefit to working one’s mind. She was a Life Master duplicate player and competed in tournaments across the country. She was as good as it gets in the world of bridge and defended its merits at every turn.
I, on the other hand, would take random shots at the game in this space through the years as being silly and antiquated. She, in turn, would respond to every shot I’d take.
Here is a snippet from a note I received from her after downplaying the significance of the game of bridge. “Johnny, I love you, but you are an ignorant a--." The letter ended with: “Don’t make me come down there....’’ referring to my office at the The Dispatch/Argus."
Support Local Journalism
In life’s early stages, she mothered me like she did her own. The Kliers lived a few blocks from the Marxes and her door was always open. Despite having plenty of mouths of her own to feed, there was always room at her table. Supper was always at 5 and you hoped it was her Humble Gumbo — whatever it was — but it was always at 5. If you were tardy, too bad.
When the Kliers moved from Rock Island to Moline, we became mortal enemies, whether it be Rock Island playing Moline in Little League or Babe Ruth All-Stars, Moline playing Alleman in high school baseball or Rock Island Post 200 playing Moline Post 246 at the American Legion level. I always thought it was cool she coached Dave and Steve Klier’s Little League team during a time when it wasn’t cool for a woman — despite her having great knowledge of the game — to coach boys.
She was also the Moline High School/Legion scorekeeper. No one did it better, a trait she passed on to all her children. She was also famous for tossing disparaging remarks toward me whenever I approached home plate to bat.
Why? She knew I would look, I would smile and would look back at her regardless of the outcome of the at-bat. I had rabbit ears and she could easily get under my skin.
What was unique to Linda Klier, was as soon as the game ended, she offered me a sandwich, chips or a cookie. Her cooler was filled with drinks and food. It didn't matter. If you got in line — much like it was in her home -- she fed you, no matter what jersey you were wearing. Her daughters Kathy and Kris, carry the same compassionate gene.
Linda never missed a game or an event. Never. For all her kids, no matter what they were involved with. Long before GPS, she would instruct her Kris to always, “Look for the lights, honey, and we will head that direction,’’ whenever they entered a strange town for a game.
It must be noted, teen and early 20s for many who ran with the Klier boys — Steve and Dave — were off-center at best. We failed miserably in our judgment and generally led the nation in pulling dumb stunts.
Are we proud of the way we acted? Not a chance. Were we foolish? Absolutely. Did Linda Klier agree with our behavior? Certainly not.
But...She did, however, defend our right to do dumb things, provided we stood — front and center — when repercussions for our actions followed. She knew we were behaving poorly, but she never lectured: “There are consequences for your actions,’’ is all she would say.
When some of us from that misguided troupe eventually found footing in life, Linda dropped a note to encourage and tell you she was proud. She would include something exciting about her children, brag about her grandchildren, update whomever on Mr. Klier and lament the fate of the Cubs or Bears. We did agree that Walter Payton was the greatest football player ever.
It had been a couple years since I sat on her living room couch and debated life with her, though her name always came up in conversations with any of the Klier children I chatted with. Conversations that always included something about the unique and amazing person she was.
Thank you, Linda Klier. For allowing so many of us to share such a wonderful life.
Retired columnist John Marx can be reached at buffy531958@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!