MARX: Linda Klier treated everyone as her own

Linda and I fought — forever — over her steadfast love and devotion to the Chicago Cubs, though I thought fondly of her and husband, Bill, when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.

We battled over bridge, and she — rather firmly — proved its worth both as a skilled game of cards, but also to its benefit to working one’s mind. She was a Life Master duplicate player and competed in tournaments across the country. She was as good as it gets in the world of bridge and defended its merits at every turn.

I, on the other hand, would take random shots at the game in this space through the years as being silly and antiquated. She, in turn, would respond to every shot I’d take.

Here is a snippet from a note I received from her after downplaying the significance of the game of bridge. “Johnny, I love you, but you are an ignorant a--." The letter ended with: “Don’t make me come down there....’’ referring to my office at the The Dispatch/Argus."

In life’s early stages, she mothered me like she did her own. The Kliers lived a few blocks from the Marxes and her door was always open. Despite having plenty of mouths of her own to feed, there was always room at her table. Supper was always at 5 and you hoped it was her Humble Gumbo — whatever it was — but it was always at 5. If you were tardy, too bad.