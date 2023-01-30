MARX: Making resolutions that may or may not be followed

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m not much for resolutions.

They’re dumb.

If you want to set goals, then by all means. Resolutions are a scam — likely set up by the gym/fitness industry — to hustle you out of your Christmas bonus that was cut in half because of inflation.

Here, though, are a few things I’d like to accomplish — maybe — in 2023.

I will …

● Be nice to Chicago Cubs fans and say nice things about my least favorite professional baseball team and its overrated ballpark. Sorry, a non-truth.

● Release all the classified documents I have stashed inside the ‘67 Caddy in my garage.

● Stop referring to Captain Combover as Captain Combover and stop sharing that Joey “Garage Docs’’ Biden is the worst president since Herbet Hoover. Wow, a second non-truth.

● Admit I didn’t think Jimmy Kimmel would last 20 days on TV let alone 20 years. Dude’s funny.

● Sign up for my second rodeo. My first has exhausted me.

● Complain daily about driving somewhere in the ballpark of the posted speed limit on the I-74 bridge and getting passed like I’m standing still. How’s the speed-enforcement thing we were promised working?

● Continue to make fun of the dudes who believe they must back their pick-up trucks into a parking space.

● Prove that money is no object in my world and buy two dozen eggs on my next trip to the grocery store. Rumor has it, Humpty Dumpty went for $34K last week.

● Spend no more than $100 on Girl Scout cookies this year. Another non-truth.

● Begin using my old-behind for something useful. Like senior discounts.

● Not poke fun at the sad state of streets in the Quad-Cities, nor will I complain about how we are getting smoked at the gas pump, grocery store and just about everything else. It’s criminal to charge anything near $30 for a flippin’ pizza and $10 for store-purchased fruit.

● Learn to love myself as much as Lizzo loves herself.

● Blow all the neighbor’s leaves that blow into my yard into the yard of the world’s grumpiest lady who lives across the street.

● Eat dessert first and wear jeans or shorts to church, despite knowing my father is turning in his grave. If the rest of the world doesn’t care, I will not.

● Not laugh directly to the faces of parents who believe at age 12, their son is the next coming of Aaron Judge. Little dude is 12. Stop it. And stop telling me.

● Will not turn and publicly embarrass “that’’ dude who says he can run the football better than the athlete — college or professional — on TV, coach better than the coach calling the plays, and hit better than the big-leaguer batting .240. You cannot do what they do.

● Publicly speak positively on behalf of all sports officials. Another non-truth.

● Not act my age. Nothing new here.

● Make every weekend a three-day weekend. I’m campaigning for four.

● Try not to binge-watch the West Wing, the single greatest drama series ever.

● Make better bad decisions.

● Buy clothes big enough to cover next year’s holiday weight gain.

● Campaign to bring back free samples at grocery stores so I can afford to eat.

● Ignore self-checkout lanes even though my son — home from college during the holidays — showed me the ropes. I want face-to-face fleecing

● Continue to play dumb on many things. Or act natural.

● Continue to complain about Iowa-, Michigan-, Colorado- and Kentucky-based drivers who have no idea the left lane on an interstate highway is for passing.

● Answer every question with “results may vary.’’

● Appreciate all that is the Harlem Globetrotters and not tell the dude sitting next to me what’s about to happen.

● Go watch the Tom Brady movie (a teenage crush on Sally Field) and publicly complain it costs 7 cents to make a $9 bag of popcorn and 11 cents — with ice and cup — to make that $8 soda.

● Learn to properly wrap a present.

● Continue to poke fun at the Kardashians, yet sit in amazement as they hustle America all the way to the bank.

● Take a vacation. Maybe Silvis, Geneseo or LeClaire. They are especially nice this time of year.

● Tell Geneseo native Zach Mackey — the voice of Virginia Tech sports — that he is the best announcer for Division I athletics I have heard in a long time.

● Admit my newfound affection for country music.

● Not make fun of Elon Musk and his “fake’’ hair. Another non-truth.