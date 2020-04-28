Marx: Martha and Jerry Taylor on the mend after bouts with coronavirus

The man, socially distanced to my left — someone I have admired since our first meeting 35 years ago — glanced skyward.
His search, be it ever-so-brief, was for the right words.
"Let's see, I knew my name,'' said Jerry Taylor, the retired newspaper publisher, who for 40-plus years guided the fortunes of the Moline Dispatch and then The Dispatch and the Rock island Argus. "For two weeks (12 days) they kept coming, poking here, poking there and asking me my name. At least I knew my name. I don't remember much, but I did remember my name.''
"They'' were an amazing lot, the front line doctors and nurses from Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, known as Genesis Illini, where Taylor spent 12 days battling the coronavirus. To make things doubly troubling, was Jerry Taylor's wife, Martha, the cornerstone of the Taylor family, was also battling the virus — in isolation — inside their East Moline home.
Despite busy lives and careers — he the newspaper icon and she the music teacher and longtime volunteer — it was the first time in their 52-year marriage — since he was serving in Vietnam — the two spent nights apart. It was also the first time in 72 years, Jerry Taylor spent illness-related time in a hospital.
"That was the hard part,'' Martha Taylor, an amazing mother of six, said of the separation. "We've always been together.''
The Taylors' dual health scare began Friday, March 27, when Jerry Taylor drifted from focused-and-alert to a near-comatose state. First thoughts were medication related, since Jerry Taylor, like his wife, battles Parkinson's disease.
"But all his vital signs were good,'' Taylor's daughter, Kathy Ruggeberg, said of that strange first night. "So the doctor asked to see his medication for the Parkinson's. But he (Jerry) had a cough. His was dry, mom's different, more fluid, but a cough nonetheless. So they tested him for the virus and it came back a couple days later that he had it. Then we got mom tested and it came back positive.''
The Taylors' two-week battle against the coronavirus was similar in that both lacked strength to move, had little recall, but were without high fevers. A week into his hospital stay, Jerry Taylor remained bedridden. Three days later, with the help of a walker, he was up and moving about. Two days after that, he was walking on his own and was released from the hospital.
"The best feeling was walking out of that place,'' Jerry Taylor said. "The staff was tremendous. If someone asked a question and they didn't have an answer, they went to find someone that did. There is a lot of good people working in that hospital.''
Since winning the battle with the virus that has shut down a nation and crippled a world, the Taylors have been busy. There is physical therapy several times a week to improve balance and loco-motor skills. Though fiercely independent, the Taylors do benefit from home health care providers.
Well-wishers have surfaced at every turn, lauding the Taylors on their beating the virus. Family members have stopped to share, while friends gathered from an active community life spanning nearly five decades, have dropped off meals. Jerry Taylor is working toward morning coffee with friends whenever restaurants are allowed to open.
"We're doing OK,'' Martha Taylor said while sipping on a Gatorade. "We're fighters.''
Boy, are they.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
