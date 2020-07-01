You are the owner of this article.
Marx: Moline can build all the skywalks it wants, passenger rail is not coming
VIEWPOINT

Marx: Moline can build all the skywalks it wants, passenger rail is not coming

To the best of my knowledge:

  • I wish everything was as easy as getting fat.
  • The young dude in the Sonic commercials — sitting in the backseat talking about milkshakes — is the best character on TV. This kid's going to make it big. 
  • The only way to get ahead in life, is attack each day with the confidence of a 4-year-old wearing a Batman cape.
  • At first you don't succeed, buy a bigger hammer.
  • It is no longer healthy to catch someone's drift.
  • "We'll catch your next one,'' is not the proper response to a wedding invitation.
  • Don't be afraid to wear a mask in public; some people wear Cubs jerseys. (Sent to me by a Cardinals fan)
  • There are times when you have to say the right thing, but you don't because the wrong thing is funnier. This is why I have spent the better portion of my life in timeout.
  • Many of us have been forced to do something we are not qualified to do. According to many of you, this is me.
  • Chocolate milk tastes better from the jug — while standing with the fridge open and the 30-second "door's open'' timer going off. I'm just sayin'.
  • I have taken to watching old episodes, and looking forward to new ones, of "Jay Leno's Garage." I have officially tossed in life's towel.
  • One day you are not old and the next you have a favorite grocery store with senior hours.
  • If 2020 were a candy, it would be a box of raisins instead of a full-sized Snickers at Halloween.
  • Today I'm going to dress up in a blue shirt and tan pants and go to Best Buy and quit. Tomorrow I'm dressing in a red polo and khakis and going to Neil Ferrari's State Farm Insurance Agency in Milan and turning in my resignation.
  • Getting the chance to spend alone-time with your child is not babysitting.
  • I know I am not the only one who has counted the holes in a spaghetti strainer and the dots in a piece of ceiling tile.
  • If 2020 were a floor, it would have Legos everywhere and the room would be dark. You then have to walk across it at 3 a.m.
  • Moline's Dakota Bacus deserves to be part of the Washington Nationals' 60-man baseball pool, but one Tim Tebow does not deserve to be part of the New York Mets' plan.
  • "Why get thinner when you can get more dinner?'' (from one of my son's friends.)
  • Last week, I reported the Treehouse Pub and Eatery had closed after a trio of employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The Treehouse, it must be noted, did not close and those employees were tested and did not return to work until negative tests were confirmed. My mistake.
  • Passenger rail is not coming to Moline. I repeat, passenger rail is not coming to Moline. So what do we do? We build a skywalk to nowhere so hotel guests can get to a train station that's never going to be built or house a train.
  • It is a great thing Lonnie and Constance Westerfield are doing with bringing Rock Island's Hickman Center back to life. It was a wonderful place when I was growing up and will be a great outlet for young people for years to come. All involved should be lauded.
  • Business owners in Davenport's west end stood up for themselves recently, made their voices heard and those who needed to respond to them acted. I applaud their efforts. It appears it worked.
  • It's not smart to hold a dance on one's property for high school students in the middle of a pandemic. It is an even sillier decision by parents to allow their child to attend the gathering regardless of who threw the party. As the king of poor decision-making in high school, I know a dumb stunt when I see one. 
  • I get kids are frustrated at what has been taken from them the past three-plus months, but we are still in the grips of a pandemic. So much is at stake with fighting this hideous virus, but instead of seeing the big picture, some parents decided "I'' before "We'' is more important. 
Dakota Bacus

Dakota Bacus
Jay Leno

Jay Leno will perform Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Adler Theatre, Davenport. 

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.

