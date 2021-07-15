MARX: Practice, play, have fun. Repeat. I witnessed everything that is right in Little League

It does not matter where you play growing up. It matters that you play. It matters even more that you practice. Also, bodies change. That 10-year-old whose dad pitches to him all the time might not be the same dude at 14 or 15.

It must be noted, it doesn't matter where you have played either Little League or travel ball when you reach high school. If you can play, you play. The best — and I have three decades of experience on my side — will play. There is no such thing as a feeder program in baseball.

It doesn’t matter how many private hitting or pitching lessons you get. The best play. Your hitting or pitching coach does not make out the lineup.

Again, I digress.

On a rainy, cold and windy Saturday, I witnessed enthusiasm and coaches taking the time to teach — however, way too many parents did too much coaching from the sidelines. Despite the weather, kids were having a blast. They played hard, they did things right and they were as fundamentally sound as you can be at that age. Each player truly loved that they were muddy, they were grimy. Someone was going to have their hands full getting their uniforms clean.

The only thing missing was a post-game slide in the mud.