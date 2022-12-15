MARX: Professional wrestling is cool, but I have to repot my plants

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The invitation usually comes via text.

“You want to come over and watch SummerSlam or Wrestlemania with us?’’

Or …

“There is a show at The (Vibrant Arena at) The Mark and we are thinking about going, you want in?’’

My response is the same as it always has been when my friends, Matt Randazzo, Jerry and Robbe Burkehead, Tom Kakert and Don Umland, offer me a chance to be part of their professional wrestling world.

“I have to repot all the plants in my house,’’ is my go-to excuse, knowing I have never potted or unpotted any house plant in my life.

I also use: “I have to rotate the tires on my car or someone stole the towels from our laundry room and I’m going to track them down.”

Being the good dudes they are, they always invite.

And I always decline, citing something sarcastic, usually poking fun at their fascination with the squared circle.

Professional wrestling — and I have seen first-hand just how great of a dude Seth Rollins is — is not my thing even though, as a youngster, it was the last thing I watched Sunday mornings before my father hauled us kids to Mass.

Still, I devote no time to whatever genre it falls under.

But to the aforementioned men, who are all great husbands and fathers, professional wrestling is fun. They see it as a blend of drama and comedy theater, with well-planned and developed storylines. It’s a family bonding thing for each of them and is part of many of our text threads and lunch conversations.

What’s cool is their love for all that is wrestling, WWE in this case, has rubbed off on their children.

And come Saturday, at the latest WWE installment at The Vibrant Arena at The Mark of the Quad-Cities, the men — save for Kakert (family Christmas in St. Louis) — will be in attendance with their children. Randazzo, four sons (three old enough) and his brother, Larry; Burkhead, three (two are old enough) sons and his brother Rob (a beautiful daughter born in October will not be attending); and Umland, will make a huge dent in a section close to the action.

And that’s cool.

In a world where our kids grow up at the speed of light, Matt, Charlie, Chase, Colton and Randazzo and Boston and Avery Burkhead, will have lots to chat about over breakfast, dinner and the holidays after the upcoming show.

And that’s also cool.

“Wrestling has always kind of checked the boxes for us entertainment wise,’’ said Burkhead, the athletic director at Moline-based Seton Catholic School, who just completed a successful 10-year run as head baseball coach at Alleman High School.

Burkhead says his current favorite wrestler is Rollins, the Davenport native, and his all-time favorite wrestler is Stone Cold Steve Austin. His boys fancy “The Undertaker.’’

“Wrestling can be funny yet competitive, and also tell an interesting story,’’ added Burkhead, one of life’s truly good dudes. “I grew up watching it with my brother and it's cool now that my three boys can watch it with us. What’s also cool is my brother’s Christmas gift to me and the boys is our tickets to the show. What an amazing and generous gesture on his part.’’

Umland, the director of intramural sports and recreation at Augustana College and one of the top sports officials in the Midwest, says he has always been drawn to the entertainment side of professional wrestling.

“It’s like watching a great movie or a great television show,’’ said Umland, whose three grown sons all have always had a soft spot for wrestling, but are not as engaged in it as much these days. “It allows you to escape from reality for a couple of hours every week. It’s a man’s soap opera of sorts with good guys (known as “baby faces’’) and the bad guys. It’s physical theater being played out in and out of the ring.’’

Umland, who gets plenty of razzing from me for being an official and for his passion for wrestling, says he treats wrestling like some folks treat fantasy baseball or football.

“When not glued to the TV, there is a three-hour talk show on Sirius XM called “Busted Open’’ to get your daily fix and keep up with the storylines,’’ he said. “The only thing I push back on is if someone calls it 'rasslin.’ I don’t even know what that means or where it came from.’’

As a father of four boys, life is a constant juggling act for Randazzo, who in real life is the sports director at WQAD-TV. Four sons means sometimes four different athletic events being played at four different times at four different locations.

Wrestling helps Randazzo enjoy time with his boys in the same place, something that doesn't always happen.

“I was always careful to make sure my boys were old enough to watch it before they started,’’ Randazzo said. “Like a lot of things in life — like sports — it gives us something to bond over and enjoy together every week,’’ Randazzo added, noting his brother Larry is just as dedicated to wrestling as he is. Most of the time, Larry Randazzo is the one hosting SummerSlam and Wrestlemania watch parties at his home for the group.

Chase Randazzo is the most passionate of the Randazzo boys when it comes to wrestling.

“Wrestling is entertaining and so fun to watch,’’ Chase Randazzo said. “But watching it with my dad is even better because he knows more about it, and I can learn a lot.’’

That wrestling is the theme of today’s sermonette is secondary in the big scheme of life. Even more than having a platform to poke fun at my friends for enjoying it as much.

What’s special is fathers and sons, and two uncles/brothers, in a fast-paced, don’t have-time-for-much world, having something they can share. And making the time to do it.

And that’s cool.