MARX: Quad-Cities' loss is Cedar Rapids' gain

To the best of my knowledge:

● Every day is a half day if you leave work at noon.

● Real men don’t need instructions.

● Why limit happy to an hour each day?

● “It’s the thought that counts.’’ It’s what I say each time I take the cottage cheese and place it behind the cheesecake inside the fridge.

● I popped a wheelie with my shopping cart the other day just to remember the good ol’ days.

● I’m a morning person if morning happens around noon.

● I don’t need diet tips. Your pants will always fit if you don’t wear any.

● Walking through the tent section of Cabela’s is as close to camping as I’m going to get.

● Apparently a high score on the drugstore blood pressure machine IS NOT a good thing.

● The best way to see how someone performs under pressure is to watch them react to a bee or a spider hovering near them.

● Horse-racing experts are snobs. Nothing better than an 80-1 shot winning the Kentucky Derby. To all the world’s underdogs, Rich Strike gives us hope.

● A candy necklace for someone my age has Rolaids, Tylenol and a Dulcolax chew around it.

● You want to be able to sleep at night, put a school desk in your bedroom.

● Elon Musk is worth a gazillion dollars but still has the worst (allegedly) fake hair in the history of man. The dude’s got a river otter attached to the top of his dome. Maybe Mark Cuban and Tom Brady should introduce Musk to the dude who did their alleged plugs.

● The stock market is crashing, we are allowing a Russian punk to rule our world, we still have a pandemic to deal with and inflation is kicking our backsides. A certain president is leading us to the brink of a recession, but the Cubs are horrible. Man, life is really good these days.

● “I’d rather someone stole my identity than try to remember another password.’’ (overheard at coffee)

● Photos of Joe Biden and Captain Combover should hang in the Museum of Failure

● “Two of the best things about not having children are silence and money.’’ (overheard at coffee)

● How do you not put potato chips inside your sandwich?

● A 60-something's favorite childhood memory … energy. And bottled pop …

● I don’t meditate, but I did leave my phone in another room for an hour the other night.

● The toughest job in America? Will Smith’s publicist and Nancy Pelosi’s ego wrangler.

● It will be amazing to have an Aldi in Bettendorf to offset the price-gouging of the other two grocery outlets and the convenience store across the street.

● Blowhard Sean Hannity is a journalist, is a member of the media and sadly a yes man for the aforementioned Captain Combover. Chris Cuomo, formerly of CNN, was just as bad, so both sides of the one-sided broadcast street should be embarrassed.

● Cedar Rapids’ KCRG TV’s gain is the Quads-Cities’ loss. Jim Mertens leaving WQAD (his call) is a huge kick in the pants for journalism in the Quad-Cities. So many local broadcasters today have no idea what journalism is, but Mertens does.

He belongs in the conversation with the great Jim King, (WQAD), Don Sharp (WHBF), Thom Cornelis (KWQC), Paula Sands (KWQC) and Don Rhyne (KWQC), as the greatest TV personalities in local TV history. It is a sad day locally for an industry that used to care.

● We are selling our souls for sports gambling advertisements.

● Bettendorf has to do something about the line at Starbucks falling into Middle Road. This not about overpriced coffee and misspelled names on cups, this about safety and cars taking up one lane of traffic every morning. Especially with road construction. Make it stop.

● Ramsey Vesey and Ramsey Vesey Jr., were mis-identified in my Rock Island Boxing Club column. I apologize for the error.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.

