MARX: Remembering Don Jacobs, 'a good man and an honorable man'

The late Bess Meersman, the legendary chair of the Rock Island County Republican Party, said it best when asked why the GOP refused to field a candidate to oppose incumbent Don Jacobs in the 1992 election for county auditor.
"We think he's doing a great job," said Meersman, who never — in all her years of leading the local Republican Party -- backed off from a good political challenge — told a local newspaper reporter. "Don Jacobs is a good man and an honorable man."
Boy, was she right.
In a world where political deceit and unrest sadly dominates every conversation, Don Jacobs was unique in so many ways. He was refreshingly honest, conscientious and forever thorough. In a world filled with gamesmanship, he played none. He served long, he served hard and he served with care. He understood the great lengths you, me and the woman and man down the street go to earn a living. He respected every dollar tax-wise we pay.
Rather simply, Don Jacobs was a wonderful man.
For more than five decades as a public servant, Don put the needs of you and I ahead of any party agenda or outside interests others might have had. He could — with pencil and paper and the better part of a day — do more for balancing a budget than any 10 people and a bank of computers could ever do.
After a ferocious battle with cancer, the man who — with honor and distinction — served Rock Island County until he was 85 years old — that’s right, 85 — left us at age 89. His legacy is of decency, of care, common sense and service, in a world that lacks all of the above.
There was only one Don Jacobs.
“Personally, he was a great father-in-law to me for 45 years,’’ said Joe Moreno, husband to Lorna Moreno, one of four children to Don and Wanda Jacobs, his bride of 70 years,
In this time of bringing to light the life of Don Jacobs, it’s imperative we recognize the woman who, in her teens, married her sweetheart and stood beside him for seven decades. Calling Wanda Jacobs a 24-karat gem in the game of life is a monumental understatement. She is the definition of platinum.
Together, they were a great team.
“How strange that as time goes on, we all get older and just when you can comfortably say: “I love you, Don,’’ that God calls him home? added Moreno, a man of the highest character, who served as an alderman and mayor of East Moline during his political career. For decades, Moreno, one of life’s truly good souls, has also led the Quad Cities Marathon and the Firecracker Run, two of the area’s most successful — and popular — road races.
Cut from a political family, Don Jacobs never wanted to be in politics. A staff sergeant in the Korean War, the son of a six-term state representative Oral “Jake’’ Jacobs and the brother of East Moline Mayor and later Senator Denny Jacobs, Don Jacobs finally gave in.
Thank goodness he did.
He served as an East Moline alderman for nine years starting in 1968, then as Rock Island County auditor for 19 years. Finally, he served as a county board member representing District 6 until 2015. He was the chairman of the county board’s finance committee after stepping aside as auditor.
Our paths crossed in my teens. My father’s business took him to many downtown East Moline establishments in those days and it was there he met Don. Allowing me to tag along one summer day, I ran across Don twice on the first day we met.
The owner of J&J Music, Jacobs’ company offered pinball, pool tables and jukeboxes to many area thirst aid stations and eateries. After my father introduced us, Don gave me two quarters to play pinball, much to the chagrin of my father. His kindness was also good business. Give a teenager seed money — your 50 cents — and soon he’s using his own money to play your machines.
And you wonder why casinos stay in business?
Later, at the office of his father, I ran into Don for a second time that day. My aunt was his father’s secretary.
“Don’s the most honest of them all,’’ my aunt boasted. “If he tells you something you’d better believe it's true. He’s my favorite.’’
She was right. Don was honest, he was forthcoming and he was the favorite of more than just my aunt.
After serving the people of East Moline, Don's next task — and maybe his most important — was to balance the books of Rock Island County. A herculean task in the 1970s.
Though he balked at taking the post of Rock Island County auditor, the truth was Don knew how to run a business, understood the ins and outs of politics, and could relate and get along with both sides of the political ledger.
Few, if any, came to understand the working knowledge of a county budget more than Don. “Startling’’ was used to describe his ability to remember and understand financial numbers — and the ins and outs that change them.
Don Jacobs ran for auditor five times. He was opposed — by a Republican challenger — only once. “Honorable’’ and “honest’’ come to mind when wondering why no one from the other side ever ran against Don.
“An amazing public servant,’’ Moreno said. “He had such an influence on me and so many others getting involved. He was the best, because he cared.’’
In the world that used to be newspapers, if you needed information, you put boots on the ground. Or you made a stop to see Don Jacobs. If you needed help, he provided as much for you. If you strayed down an alley working on a story, he’d put you back on the main drag.
He forever shot you straight. Don knew no other way. It was the beauty of him and the one thing that always separated him from the others.
The circle that is life is not lost on me. Time is never on our side. Don Jacobs, husband, father, lover of roses and reluctant public servant, gave everything in life his sincere best.
And we were way beyond blessed to have him.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at johnmarx1020@gmail.com