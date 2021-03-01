MARX: Remembering Don Jacobs, 'a good man and an honorable man'

After serving the people of East Moline, Don's next task — and maybe his most important — was to balance the books of Rock Island County. A herculean task in the 1970s.

Though he balked at taking the post of Rock Island County auditor, the truth was Don knew how to run a business, understood the ins and outs of politics, and could relate and get along with both sides of the political ledger.

Few, if any, came to understand the working knowledge of a county budget more than Don. “Startling’’ was used to describe his ability to remember and understand financial numbers — and the ins and outs that change them.

Don Jacobs ran for auditor five times. He was opposed — by a Republican challenger — only once. “Honorable’’ and “honest’’ come to mind when wondering why no one from the other side ever ran against Don.

“An amazing public servant,’’ Moreno said. “He had such an influence on me and so many others getting involved. He was the best, because he cared.’’

In the world that used to be newspapers, if you needed information, you put boots on the ground. Or you made a stop to see Don Jacobs. If you needed help, he provided as much for you. If you strayed down an alley working on a story, he’d put you back on the main drag.