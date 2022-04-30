MARX: Rock Island Boxing Club makes people better in the ring, and better outside it.

John Marx Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It sits in a nondescript section on a nondescript street inside Rock Island's northwest corner.

The outside gives no hint to the amazing work taking place inside of the Rock Island Boxing Club.

And that’s OK.

In a world at times turned sideways, race, creed, color and all the flaws that surround us, are checked at the door. Everyday, a virtual melting pot of Americana arrives – at a variety of times – to get better. Better in the ring, but more importantly better at life.

For all the training, all the fundamentals and the boxing skills being shared, there is always a message:

“Be your best outside before you do your best inside ( the ring).’’

“I made a call to (RIBC head coach/leader) Ramsey (Lewis) and explained that my son, Storm, had earned an appointment to West Point (United States Military Academy),’’ said Rock Island’s Matt Stern, Storm Stern’s father. “That he would be challenged physically each day – among many other ways – and it would be great for him to learn boxing. I’ve seen all the great things Ramsey is doing here and the impact he and his team is having on the community, so I asked on behalf of my son.’’

And, Ramsey Lewis being Ramsey Lewis, like he does with anyone willing to train to better themselves in and out of the ring, welcomed Storm Stern. Lewis and legendary boxing coach Jeff Perez, the longtime Alley Cat Boxing leader, have combined forces to better the lives – in and out of the ring – of those who walk through the RIBC doors.

A grateful Storm Stern found out first hand he would be challenged.

“He really is a natural,’’ Lewis, one of life’s true gems, said of Stern, a gifted athlete and tremendous student, who is completing his senior year at the Aurora-based Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy. “I wish I had him a few years earlier. He has tremendous skill, has poise, can take a shot, listens and wants to be better. He’s also a tough kid who cares. He gave respect and he earned respect.’’

Stern spent his recent IMSA spring break training twice daily with Lewis and his talented stable of fighters. Included was work with Team USA’s Vershaun Lee and Ramsey Lewis, Jr., two of the world’s top amateurs. Their respective boxing ceilings, local experts say, are up to Lee and Lewis.The skills and the potential for greatness are there.

Lewis is fresh off a Chicago Golden Gloves championship and a favorite to win a national Golden Gloves crown. He is destined for a tremendous professional career if and when that day comes.

Lee, a national Golden Gloves Champ, has competed internationally for Team USA and is working toward a 2024 Olympics bid before he and his team chase anything professional.

Many local boxing veterans compare Lee to the legendary Michael Nunn, the three-time world champ from Davenport. Nunn, has many times, said Lee is more advanced than he was at this point in their respective careers, citing the understanding of tremendous conditioning to fight at such a high level. That's something Nunn took for granted until he became a professional.

“It’s been an amazing experience, '' the younger Stern said, sporting a much-earned shiner to his left eye. Opting to chase his dream of being part of the special operations forces with the United States Army instead of accepting academics from the likes of Harvard and the Wharton School of Business. It is a dream he has harbored since the seventh grade.

“So many great things I can take from this,’’ Stern said after a three round sparring session with Rock Island’s Lucas Hansen.

”I'm so grateful for the opportunity. This is one great way to prepare for the many challenges that will be here before you know it. Any way I can be better is a plus, but to do it with great coaches and next-level fighters is a bonus. I’m so grateful Ramsey allowed me to be here, that he had the time to share with me and that his guys had time to really help me out. This is an amazing place on so many fronts. It’s more than just boxing.’’

It is an amazing place because Lewis, Perez and a host of other men, are willing to take time to guide the forces – inside and out – of local youth. When asked about impact, Lewis – who refuses to let one of his fighters go without the essentials – scoffs at patting himself on the back.

“It’s simply what you do if a young person wants to chase something,’’ Lewis said. “You give them the avenue to get better. You just do it. It’s really pretty simple, I’m surrounded by great people willing to help. Jeff Perez doesn’t need to be here, but he is. He’s one of the best there is and he cares so much about these kids. You won’t find anyone who knows this like he does. He can teach, he can motivate and he can share life lessons. Everyone loves that man, but more importantly everyone respects that man. I believe we make a good team.’’

When asked about the futures of Lee and Ramsey Lewis, Jr., elder Lewis smiles a patient smile. There is work yet to be done before professional steps are taken.

“All the good is in front of them,’’ he said. “But it’s that way with a lot of our kids. You just don’t want to be in too big of a hurry with them. It’s there – greatness – if you want to put in the work. The other thing is I’m surrounded by talented fighters that want to be great people. That’s what’s important. This stuff will take care of itself. I just hope we can lead them to be better men.’’

And with that, Ramsey Lewis grabs a set of mitts and goes to work, teaching skills that translate in and out of the ring.

To make better men. No matter who they are and where they come from.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at newsroom@qctimes.com.

