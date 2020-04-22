Marx: Running and pizza make for winning combination for those on the front lines

Despite skipping a branch or three on the mathematics tree, even I know running 100 miles in seven days — more than 14 miles per day — is grueling.
Same with eating 100 slices of pizza in a week's time. Difficult with a side of fun.
Recently, Steven Froeschle ran 100 miles and ate 100 slices of pizza in seven days, all in the name of fundraising for the frontline caregivers at Genesis Health Systems fighting the coronavirus.
A humble-to-a-fault 2012 Assumption High School and 2017 St. Ambrose University graduate, Froeschle used a Go Fund Me page to help him raise $3,300 in a week's time through his running and eating challenge.
An avid runner, Froeschle also wanted to help running stores in the Quad-Cities impacted by the outbreak. He purchased gift cards to Running Wild and Fleet Feet stores and donated the cards to the Genesis Foundation, which will draw winners for the gift cards.
The gesture was a Quad-Cities-Dubuque combination, with Froeschle running in Dubuque — where he lives — and in the Quad-Cities — where he is from. The Davenport native is in the early stages of a career with Sedgwick Claims Management Services in Dubuque.
"I had been training for the Illinois Marathon,'' Froeschle said. "After that was canceled, I didn’t have anything specific to train for, so I wanted to use this down time from running to attempt a unique challenge that I wouldn’t otherwise try if I was seriously training for a race.''
The kind and caring idea also played to Froeschle's gastronomical side.
"I’m a big fan of eating challenges, so anything that involves eating and running has always gotten my attention,'' he said. " I had read a story about a runner from New York who ran 100 miles in one day, raising money for health care workers in the process, so this was sort of my spin on that.''
Averaging a shade over 14 miles-per day and 14-plus slices of pizza every 24 hours takes work, no matter how much one can eat or how much distance running he or she can endure. Avoiding the hills of a Dubuque and completing the mission in the Quad-Cities, were two keys to success, Froeschle admitted
"The most miles in one day was 18, eight miles before work and 10 after,'' Froeschle said. "My longest single run of the week was actually only 15 miles. The most slices that I ate in a day was 24, on the first day. I wanted to have as many slices as possible early in the week so it didn’t become a race against time at the end. Twenty four slices per day is definitely not a sustainable pace.''
The fun side was Froeschle's wide-open pizza chase noshing on store-bought frozen and chain pizza, as well as working his way through a pair of homegrown spots.
"My favorite slices were from LoPiez (in Davenport) and Marco’s Italian Restaurant in Dubuque,'' Froeschle said. "Least favorite was from Little Caesars on the day that I ate 24 slices. I’m normally a fan of Little Caesars, but 24 slices in one day was overdoing it a little bit.
"Phil Young from Fleet Feet provided the 100th slice from LoPiez right after I finished my final run to get to 100 miles and was supportive of the campaign on social media,'' added Froeschle. "Running Wild donated a complimentary $100 gift card to the cause to show their support as well.''
When he decided to chase 100 miles and 100 slices and do it to assist those who put their lives on the line fighting the coronavirus, Froeschle didn't know what to expect. He hoped to raise $1,000, extend his training and eat some pizza, all while trying — like so many — to show his appreciation for those dealing with the virus every day.
That he raised three times his goal and people took notice, left him in awe.
"I was blown away by the positive response to the idea,'' he said. " My goal was to raise $1,000, and I thought that might be a long shot, so to see the outpouring of generosity and support was really awesome. I even had an old high school friend, who now lives in Colorado, message me saying that he wanted to try this challenge as well and put his own spin on it. I believe he’ll be eating 100 tacos instead of slices of pizza.''
Whatever it takes.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.