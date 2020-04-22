Marx: Running and pizza make for winning combination for those on the front lines

The kind and caring idea also played to Froeschle's gastronomical side.

"I’m a big fan of eating challenges, so anything that involves eating and running has always gotten my attention,'' he said. " I had read a story about a runner from New York who ran 100 miles in one day, raising money for health care workers in the process, so this was sort of my spin on that.''

Averaging a shade over 14 miles-per day and 14-plus slices of pizza every 24 hours takes work, no matter how much one can eat or how much distance running he or she can endure. Avoiding the hills of a Dubuque and completing the mission in the Quad-Cities, were two keys to success, Froeschle admitted

"The most miles in one day was 18, eight miles before work and 10 after,'' Froeschle said. "My longest single run of the week was actually only 15 miles. The most slices that I ate in a day was 24, on the first day. I wanted to have as many slices as possible early in the week so it didn’t become a race against time at the end. Twenty four slices per day is definitely not a sustainable pace.''

The fun side was Froeschle's wide-open pizza chase noshing on store-bought frozen and chain pizza, as well as working his way through a pair of homegrown spots.