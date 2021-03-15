MARX: Scott Holtan 'was and will always be the King of Royal Ball Run'

Through amazing moms and dads and unique professionals, those of us on the outside have come to understand autism parents are loving, forever caring and fiercely protective. They know from the time of diagnosis their children may struggle to fit in, to communicate in an effective manner or keep up with their peers. There may be struggles to socialize, make friends and be accepted. There will be challenges only they understand. As outsiders, we learn an autism parent is strong, it is fierce and its love is unconditional.

“I know what it feels like to get that diagnosis,’’ added Hartmann. “To hear the words, “your child has autism.” It sends you into a tailspin. You don’t know who to turn to, where to find support or even what services or programs might help. And you’re terrified about what the future might hold. Scott, along with Anne, compassionately made themselves available to any family struggling to find their way. Their sons, Ryan and Tyler, require full-time care and attention. And yet, Scott and Anne could be found at every autism event in the QCA, every Royal Ball Run meeting, every fundraiser. Both meeting and greeting families and answering questions about what it means to love and raise an autistic child. So many of us took inspiration from them. If they could raise two sons with autism, and navigate all the challenges that came with that, and could do it all with so much joy and selflessness, then the rest of us could do it as well.’’