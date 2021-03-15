MARX: Scott Holtan 'was and will always be the King of Royal Ball Run'

I waited at the finish for one of my heroes.
It was a glorious, sun-kissed, Royal Ball Run For Autism Saturday a few years back. The run portion of this annual -- and amazing -- celebration to enhance awareness and raise dollars for programs to assist those with autism and their families -- had concluded.
My man had just blazed his way through the course. I mean, smoked it. I was about to fist-bump my dude and tell him how proud I was of his work.
Then, as I looked my guy in the eye, my words got stuck in my throat and tears began to roll down my cheeks. Embarrassed, I turned away from my hero, hoping others did not notice my watery eyes and tear-soaked face.
Then, out of nowhere, someone laid a paw on my shoulder. He turned to me, pushed his glasses back up his nose and said: “I’m Scott. It’s OK. Look around, there’s lots of tears. It’s a good thing.’’
That was my first and only interaction with the late Scott Holtan, one of life’s true blessings. He was husband to Anne, an incredible woman in her own right,and father to Ryan and Tyler, his two sons with autism.
Scott left us recently at the far-too-young age of 62, losing a month-long battle with COVID-19, yet leaving behind a legacy of love, care, compassion and kindness. Scott Holtan, forever recognized at the king of the Royal Ball Run, was -- like his bride, Anne -- a dedicated advocate, who never went a day without trying to better the lives of those whose lives are affected by autism.
His passing leaves a hole in many hearts and a voice the autism community came to rely and count on.
Through amazing moms and dads and unique professionals, those of us on the outside have come to understand autism parents are loving, forever caring and fiercely protective. They know from the time of diagnosis their children may struggle to fit in, to communicate in an effective manner or keep up with their peers. There may be struggles to socialize, make friends and be accepted. There will be challenges only they understand. As outsiders, we learn an autism parent is strong, it is fierce and its love is unconditional.
If only the world took a page from autism parents...
“I have an autistic daughter,’’ said Jen Hartmann, one of life’s truly wonderful souls. It was Hartmann, who with the help of many, including Scott and Anne Holtan, brought to life the Royal Ball Run For Autism a decade ago.
“I know what it feels like to get that diagnosis,’’ added Hartmann. “To hear the words, “your child has autism.” It sends you into a tailspin. You don’t know who to turn to, where to find support or even what services or programs might help. And you’re terrified about what the future might hold. Scott, along with Anne, compassionately made themselves available to any family struggling to find their way. Their sons, Ryan and Tyler, require full-time care and attention. And yet, Scott and Anne could be found at every autism event in the QCA, every Royal Ball Run meeting, every fundraiser. Both meeting and greeting families and answering questions about what it means to love and raise an autistic child. So many of us took inspiration from them. If they could raise two sons with autism, and navigate all the challenges that came with that, and could do it all with so much joy and selflessness, then the rest of us could do it as well.’’
Scott Holtan dedicated his life to finding -- and creating -- ways to better the lives of all who struggle with autism. He was a man of faith, of quiet strength, who through the love and unconditional support of his wife and his two sons, was a guiding -- and inspirational light -- for many.
He lived his life with honor, with dignity and compassion. Most of all, his heart was filled with love.
“It can be easy to fall apart, to feel overwhelmed or to be anxious about a child facing significant challenges,’’ said Hartmann. “Scott made any autism parent he met feel like it would all be OK. If he could do it with so much calming strength and warmth, so could we. Never did Scott allow a meeting to pass, an event happen or an opportunity to share the love of being an autism dad.’’
Hartmann, modest to a fault, is a true dynamo. She has a family and she has a full-time job. Bringing to life a celebration that is the Royal Ball Run For Autism takes time, it takes effort and the love and compassion of hundreds of like-minded volunteers looking to better the lives of those with autism.
Royal Ball Run For Autism would not be the amazing event it is without Scott and Anne Holtan.
Hartmann says she will miss Scott’s steadfast courage, his ever-calming presence and his joyful love of the entire Royal Ball Run family. How he not only pushed her, but countless others to keep going and to keep finding new ways to advocate for families and for those with autism.
“In hindsight, it all feels like Royal Ball Run was born with Scott and Anne at the heart of it,’’ said Hartmann. “From day one, they were all in – caring and sharing and inspiring all of us to celebrate our kids, to support one another and to find joy in all that makes our kids so royally special.
“Starting Royal Ball Run felt crazy at the time,’’ added Hartmann. “ We weren’t sure if anyone would show up. If anyone would care. Scott refused to let me waver. He never missed an opportunity to tell me how important our mission was. He choked-up anytime he talked about what Royal Ball Run meant to his family. He gave our entire organization a purpose – to be there for families like his. To connect new parents to resources and to moms and dads like Anne and Scott. I can’t fathom Royal Ball Run right now without him.’’
On Oct. 10, at 10 a.m., the 10th Anniversary of The Scott Holtan Royal Ball Run for Autism -- will be celebrated.
Hope is on that day a race and a day of celebration -- without a strict limit on the number of people that can share in the day -- because of COVID-19 -- can be held. The event has moved from its usual June date in hopes that COVID-19 will have calmed.
“We’re still working through ways we can honor his legacy in ways that would mean a lot to Scott and his family – and to the local autism community,’’ Hartmann said. “Each year, we name a King or Queen of the Royal Ball – someone who has gone above and beyond to support families or children touched by autism. Scott has befittingly been the only King in our 10-year history. He was and will always be the King of Royal Ball Run.’’
It must be noted that Anne Holtan is strong, she is caring and vibrant. She is an amazing mother and a world-class advocate. Sadly she must now make her way in the world without the love of her life, his ever-calming presence, his steadfast courage and his grasp of all that is wonderful with life. All while bettering the lives of two older teens with autism. Donations are being accepted at BlackHawk State Bank and atwww.royalballrun.com/donate for the Holtan family.
In honoring a wonderful man, who gave his life to better the world, I ask that you follow his lead.
“It’s OK. Look around. There are lots of tears. It’s a good thing.’’
Columnist John Marx can be reached at johnmarx1020@gmail.com