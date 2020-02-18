Marx: Scouting serves a purpose. Here's hoping it survives

I believe Scouting, its 2.2 million members and its million adult volunteers have a place in America. It must, however, win back our trust.

Bill Michaels, a longtime morning disc jockey on local radio station WXLP-FM (97X) and an Eagle Scout, agreed.

"For me, it was all about structure,'' Michaels, half of the morning duo of Dwyer and Michaels, said. "Scouting handed you a blueprint: Follow the plan, and this is the result you can expect. Some of the steps in the plan included things I had never done and things I didn't want to do. But along the way, there were lots of steps I anxiously anticipated and liked. Those more than compensated for the lame requirements.

" 'Citizenship in the Home' didn't spark much passion with many 12-year-old boys in my friend circle. Certainly not me. To be the first in my family (to reach Eagle Scout) took more effort and work than anything I'd committed previously to in my life, and it was absolutely worth it."

When I want to believe there is hope for Scouting, I think back to that cold night in November and Troop 425 Scoutmaster Dave Hoexter. He is part comedian, part disciplinarian, part man with a plan. He helped the Eagle Scouts I met establish a foundation, through Scouting's core values, that would prove beneficial to all in the future.