MARX: Six decades of serving, Father Mirabelli is one of a kind

Known as the Little Ol' Priest to those on the inside, Mirabelli is universally loved, admired respected far beyond the Alleman community. The first words from any rival administrator or coach when the Alleman bus pulls in to that respective school, is "Where's Father?''

A tough-as-nails Chicagoan with a kind heart and giving spirit, Father Mirabelli is the one person you wanted to take for class, the man you still seek for advice and guidance, the person you trusted to marry you, baptize your child and preside over mass as you bid farewell to a loved one. He is a man of God, a man of principal and a man filled with grace.

I once had to look up the meaning of "totalitarianism,'' because Father Mirabelli was teaching it. No one ever made history and government as fun and interesting and he did. All I knew was if Father was teaching it, I was taking it. Him saying mass for the Alleman football team every Friday in the fall is something I looked forward to and lucky enough to share with longtime friends and, even better, my son.

In his 54 dedicated and giving years at Alleman, Father Mirabelli has served the school as a teacher, booster club moderator, bookstore manager, ticket manager and director of development, but more importantly as the spiritual advisor to the thousands of young people and their families he has served through his six decades.